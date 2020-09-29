Marin County businesses, government collaborate on post-pandemic economic recovery

Like many feeling the pain of the COVID-19 crisis, Charles Davies of McRoskey Mattress Co. spent many sleepless nights, whether to close his San Rafael showroom.

But the solution to the loss in customer foot traffic and therefore revenue made sense to shutter the Marin County location, along with Palo Alto in the same month.

The mattress company continues to operate in its flagship location on Market Street in San Francisco that’s more than 120 years old. But surrendering the Silicon Valley and North Bay markets wasn’t easy.

“Yeah, this was a hard one to go through, but every option was looked at,” Davies told the Business Journal. “We’re not looking at it as a sprint. We’re looking into the lens of the future.”

And so are Marin County economic leaders, local officials and other business owners.

Mike Altman, who owns Iron Springs Pub in Fairfax, also made a hard choice of closing down his San Rafael location after crunching numbers and realizing his sales revenue plummeted by 70%.

“We’re just eking by. If it wasn’t for the (Paycheck Protection Program) funds, I wouldn’t have my doors open,” he said of his Mount Tamalpais area spot. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to stay motivated. We’re just trying to make the best of everything.”

Instead of moping over his loss, Altman gave back — by contributing food to the Great Plates program that delivers meals to seniors.

“It was a win-win,” he said.

Altman would like to see more advance notice from government of changes as they emerge. Right now, he may operate his restaurant at 25% capacity.

“Fortunately, I have a big enough footprint. I know some restaurants that are not even bothering until we hit the next tier, which is 50%,” he said.

Reopening remains a hard-fought battle for Marin County. It’s situated in the red tier 2 for “substantial” risk under California’s four-point “blueprint” for recovery. The next two phases are orange and yellow, requiring case levels to remain low for three weeks. The state is working on a new factor called the “inequity” metric, which singles out low-income neighborhoods and compares them to the county’s overall COVID-19 cases. The other two metrics gauge the positivity and adjusted case rates. The county already qualifies for the former as of Sept. 24. It hasn’t met the criteria for the latter.

“We still caution the community about the risk. We don’t want to let our guard down,” county spokeswoman Laine Hendricks said.

For one thing, a “twindemic” characterized as a surge in coronavirus and flu cases combined will place too much of a heavy burden on area hospitals.

“The ICUs reach capacity in the flu season. If that trend continues, it spells trouble for our community,” Hendricks said.

The return to normal may not look like that if the pundits are right, but the hope is Marin County may emerge stronger than ever — in good health and thriving economically.

The North Bay Leadership Council is releasing a 10-point economic recovery plan intended to underscore the return to a promising, vital economy. The proposal is spun out of a collaborative called “Keep Marin Working,” which comprises representatives from the council, San Rafael, Novato and Hispanic chambers of commerce, Marin Realtors Association, Marin Builders Association as well as the Marin Economic Forum.

First, the collaboration needs to determine what types of businesses are doing well to keep them going and which ones are suffering in order to help them retool. A newly released study by the WARN Act revealed that Marin County has permanently lost at least 165 jobs at three organizations.

“If you’re in the business of bicycles, outdoor furniture or swimming pools, you’re probably doing a better business than you’ve ever done,” Marin Economic Forum CEO Mike Blakeley told the Business Journal.

Consumer market demand and behavioral trends are driving this surge in business. People are home working remotely or waiting for a job opportunity, so they’re concentrating on upgrading their houses and using recreation as a means to stay sane during a drawn-out social distancing period lasting six months.

Blakeley insists the key to business overcoming the near- insurmountable odds associated with the coronavirus outbreak lies with gauging the public’s wants and needs.

“We have to ride this out,” he said.

After all, time can serve as both the bane if a company is relying on steady income without making changes and the blessing if it needs to break away to come up with a solution to launch a new type of business.

“Historically, more businesses have started during recessions,” he said.