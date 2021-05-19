Marin County cancer-focused startup Aulos Biosciences names Leo Redmond CFO

Leo Redmond has been appointed chief financial officer for Larkspur-based Aulos Bioscience, a new biotechnology company focusing on cancer treatments.

Redmonds, who will work from the company’s new headquarters in Marin County, was most recently the CFO for Allakos, a publicly held antibody therapeutics company in Redwood City. Started in late 2020 by life sciences venture capital firm ATP, Aulos is developing “highly differentiated” immuno-oncology therapeutics.

"I believe Aulos has tremendous potential to deliver a novel approach to IL-2 that could be a life-changing option for people with cancer, and I'm excited to join the team to help realize that potential," Redmond said in the announcement.

Prior to that, Redmond was president, CFO and secretary of Presidio Pharmaceuticals in 2013–2019 and was CFO and secretary in 2008–2013. At Genentech from 1992 to 2007, Redmond was senior director of finance from 2000 to 2007 and CFO and secretary for the Genentech Foundation for Biomedical Sciences from 2004 to 2007.

Before joining Genentech, he held various financial roles at the GTE Corporation.

Redmond earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and business administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

In the announcement, he stated about the company, which is focused on highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics in the treatment of cancer,

In March, Aulos announced that Aron Knickerbocker had joined the company as its CEO and a member of its board of directors.