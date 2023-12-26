Marin County changes rules for funding affordable housing

Marin County supervisors have approved changes in the guidelines for allocating money from the county's affordable housing trust fund as they move to beef up its size.

The county's 2023-2024 budget adopted in June earmarked $5 million for the fund, and supervisors have committed to providing an additional $5 million per year over the next four fiscal years. As of Dec. 1, it held $4.4 million.

Created in 1988, the trust fund dispersed more than $13.5 million from 2013 to 2021, resulting in the creation or preservation of 203 affordable residences.

"New priorities include funding in high resource areas, promoting affirmatively furthering fair housing as well as home ownership," Jillian Zeiger, a county planner, told supervisors at their Dec. 12 meeting.

"Affirmatively furthering fair housing" is a state mandate under Assembly Bill 686, which became effective in January 2019. The law adopted an interpretation of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 issued by the Obama administration in 2015.

The Fair Housing Act protects people from discrimination when they are renting or buying a home, getting a mortgage, seeking housing assistance or engaging in other housing-related activities. The Obama administration issued a rule that to "affirmatively further fair housing," jurisdictions receiving federal grants were required to actively take steps to integrate communities.

The Legislature adopted the law after the Trump administration stopped implementing the Obama administration rule.

The law defines "affirmatively furthering fair housing" as "taking meaningful actions, in addition to combating discrimination, that overcome patterns of segregation." The state has directed local communities to achieve this goal by locating more low-income housing in "high resource areas," communities with high quality schools, employment opportunities and public transportation.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development has created a map of Marin that shows where it believes the county's highest resource areas are.

Mill Valley, Tiburon, Ross and San Anselmo are rated among the highest resource areas. Sausalito, Corte Madera and Larkspur are rated slightly lower on the scale, and most of San Rafael and Novato are ranked as having more moderate resources.

Marin City and San Rafael's Canal neighborhood are described as areas of high segregation and poverty.

Under the trust fund's old guidelines, allocations were limited to $50,000 per dwelling. Under the new guidelines, contributions of up to $100,000 per dwelling will be allowed depending on a number of factors, including funds available at the time, type and location of the project, the number of bedrooms and the level of affordability.

"The higher per unit fund levels will be considered if the project is located in a high resource area or if it meets other objectives to affirmatively further fair housing," the guidelines say.

Zeiger said, "We think that higher funding per unit might be necessary in certain areas of the unincorporated county that might have higher land value and also just to promote lower levels of affordability, more family housing and new construction."

Zeiger said affirmatively furthering housing is also one of the main policy goals in the county's housing element. Marin County and its municipalities have been mandated by the state to foster the creation of more than 14,000 new residences by 2031. The housing element, which has to be approved by the state, is the county's blueprint for complying with that mandate.

Under the new guidelines, projects located in the unincorporated areas of Marin will continue to be prioritized, but funding will be available for local cities and towns as well. Once again, higher priority will be given to municipal projects that are affirmatively furthering fair housing. Cities and towns receiving trust fund dollars will be required to waive all planning and building fees and if they have their own housing trust, and expected to provide matching funds.

Seventy-five percent of the trust funds will be prioritized for new construction or conversion from non-residential to residential; 25% of the trust funds will be prioritized for preservation and rehabilitation.

Supervisor Dennis Rodoni said the higher per-unit allocations should be made available for projects that preserve existing affordable housing as well.

"Given that we're looking at a $1.7 million average real estate price in Marin," Rodoni said, "I think the preservation opportunity for higher funding should be in there."

Supervisor Katie Rice questioned the need for an upper limit on allocations.

"I think it's going to be really important to preserve some discretion and latitude," Rice said.

Leelee Thomas, deputy director of the Marin County Community Development Agency, said the limit is a useful tool to ensure that developers don't inflate the cost of their projects to benefit from the county's largesse.