Marin County city Belvedere gets application for larger housing project, using newer California laws

The developers of a controversial housing project along the Belvedere Lagoon have submitted an application for a bigger, denser alternative plan.

In the new blueprints for the Mallard Pointe project, the developers use California density bonus laws to seek 70 residences — 30 more than initially proposed. The residences would include 55 apartments in a four-story building, six single-family homes, an accessory dwelling unit and eight more residences in two duplexes and a fourplex.

The application is in response to a Belvedere Planning Commission vote in November to require the Mallard Pointe project to undergo an environmental review.

The project was originally submitted in 2021 as a 40-residence development, which would be 18 more homes than the neighborhood has now. The proposal included five duplexes, six single-family homes, a 23-apartment building and an accessory dwelling unit.

"The 40-unit is really modest and the fact that CEQA is being used as the cudgel to slow the project down or derail the project is frankly shameful," said Bruce Dorfman, a partner with the Mill Valley development group Thompson Dorfman Partners, referring to the California Environmental Quality Act.

Dorfman said the 40-residence project was a collaborative effort with the community and that the developers met with residents, stakeholders and city leaders to come up with a lower density, sustainable plan that also addressed housing needs. In some earlier meetings with the City Council, the developers were asked if there were ways to add more homes, according to Dorfman.

"We came up with a plan that really was based on community input," Dorfman said. "It seemed like it was tracking quite well."

"The Planning Commission did a 180 and basically said that they were going to respond to the emotional appeals of some of the neighbors who are just against housing, effectively," Dorfman said.

While the decision went against the advice of city staff and consultants to grant an exemption, it was in line with the dozens of residents who spoke out against the project at the Planning Commission hearing. They expressed concerns about potential environmental impacts to the lagoon, the state of bulkheads in the area and the zoning requirements.

"The technical experts that deal with these things all said it qualifies for an exemption," Dorfman said. "It really was emotional in terms of they want to delay an affordable and mixed-income project from moving forward."

Under the state housing mandate, the city must plan for 160 new residences over the next eight years. Belvedere lists Mallard Pointe as a potential housing site in order to meet these requirements.

But the city has yet to have its housing element accepted by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development. That allows developers to build at a higher density than zoning would typically allow.

Dorfman said the development group hopes it can pursue the original project because it spent a lot of time and effort on the plan. The group has filed an appeal of the Planning Commission's decision to the City Council, and whichever plan the developers move forward with will likely depend on the appeal outcome.

The council hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Rebecca Markwick, director of planning and building for Belvedere, said the city received the preliminary application for 70 homes this week, but that no formal application has been submitted. She said the city will process it "according to all state laws."