Marin County city of Belvedere showcases revised plan for 160 new homes

The question of where Belvedere would find room for more than 100 new homes was among the key issues for residents who turned out to preview the city's revised housing element update.

About 50 residents gathered at the community center on Nov. 9 to preview the revisions based on comments from the state.

The city adopted its housing element in January. The California Department of Housing and Community Development told the city to modify zoning to support higher housing densities. Commissioners said some revisions involved data analysis in the element and revisiting the inventory of sites list.

The open house allowed residents to walk around and view images detailing the revisions. Representatives from Dyett and Bhatia Urban and Regional Planners, an Oakland firm hired by the city, were on hand to answer questions.

"The open house format is kind of a soft launch," said Andrew Hill, an urban planner with the firm. "I hope it's kind of educational, too. There are so many new laws in housing development."

Belvedere selects firm to ensure housing element compliance

The most challenging aspect of housing planning in Belvedere is figuring out how to create new housing, Planning Commission chair Pat Carapiet said.

The city is required by the state to plan for 160 new residences over the next eight years, including 24 extremely-low-income dwellings, 25 very-low-income, 28 low-income, 23 moderate-income and 60 above-moderate-income.

"We're a teeny tiny town built out," Carapiet said. "And it's expensive."

Hill said there are few vacant parcels in the city. One strategy is infill, which calls for redeveloping existing housing sites. In Belvedere, there are only 7.5 acres of usable, vacant land, and the average parcel size is only a quarter acre.

Infill, rezoning and accessory dwelling units were some of the strategies the firm suggested using to accommodate the state' requirements.

City Manager Robert Zadnik said he felt like the open house yielded community feedback that planners will be able to use in their presentation to the City Council. Community engagement can be challenging in places like Belvedere, where big projects are uncommon, Zadnik said.

"I don't want to create a housing plan that the community can't live with long term," he said. "There are a lot of constraints here, you know, where are we going to fit 160 units in a town that's already built out. It's a big challenge for all Bay Area cities."

Resident Jerry Butler noted that the presentation didn't highlight strategies to preserve the character of the city in new buildings. He said failing to do so could decrease surrounding real estate values.

"I don't know if that's one of their objectives," Butler said. "It's just not mentioned here."

The Mallard Pointe development project, a feature of the the housing element, will be reviewed at a special Planning Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at City Hall.

The project proposes to demolish 22 dwellings and build 40 more. The demolition, design and subdivision map will be presented at the meeting.

The revised 2023-2031 housing element will be presented at the Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 21. Zoning changes are required by the state to be complete by Jan. 31, 2024.