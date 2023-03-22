Marin County coast conference center to become modern resort hotel

Renovations underway

Marin County’s Marconi Conference Center and State Historic Park is being renamed The Lodge at Marconi in Tomales Bay.

Co-developers Marconi Hospitality and Nashville-based Oliver Hospitality stated the 62-acre site in Marshall, on the West Marin coastline, will be transformed into a modern resort hotel.

“Our joint vision for this project is to remain true to the origin of and community around this property,” Ethan Orley, co-founder of Oliver Hospitality said in the March 13 announcement. “We can’t wait to soon share more rebranding and renovation details over the next few months.”

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the summer, and inquiries are now being accepted for events to take place late this year, according to the news release.