Marin County college-help nonprofit 10,000 Degrees promotes, adds Bay Area staff

Vanessa Bishop has been hired as chief program officer for San Rafael-based 10,000 Degrees, a nonprofit that says it helps more than 12,000 students and families in being successful in college.

Eileen Tsai, South Bay regional director, 10,000 Degrees

Additionally, the group, serving seven Bay Area counties, announced Eileen Tsai has been named regional director South Bay and several staff members have received promotions.

Prior to joining 10,000 Degrees, Bishop founded My Forever Village, a nonprofit that supports young people who are transitioning out of foster care.

She also was entrepreneur at Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll); executive director, managing director and program director at Citizen Schools; program director intern at Math Power; teacher leader in the Hazelwood School District; and a teacher in the Jennings School District.

Bishop holds a Master of Arts degree in school leadership and development from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education, an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from Walden University, a Master of Arts degree in teacher education and professional development from Lindenwood University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education and teaching from the University of Missouri–Saint Louis.

Prior to joining 10,000 Degrees, Tsai was director of major gifts and director of donor relations at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula. She also was director of development at Alearn.org (Silicon Valley Education Foundation), a managing partner at Creative Apptitude, college and career manager at Westmont High School, worldwide partner marketing manager at McAfee, Inc. (Intel), strategy project manager at Visa USA, marketing strategist at RoverLive, partner marketing strategist at Intuit, a project manager at Reuters Singapore, and assistant vice president at Citibank (Asia Pacific, Hong Kong).

Tsai holds a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in operation research and industrial engineering from Cornell University.

Promotions include Rondell Gibson from program manager (southern and central Marin) to director of North Bay programs; Tania Requenes from student adviser of the 10,000 Degrees Summer Intensive program to director of community college success; Gracie Francisco from program manager, college adviser, college access fellow, and student adviser to director of institutional advancement; Christopher Gonzales from program director (new markets), program manager, and college adviser to director of strategic growth and school partnerships; and Karla Santiago from college success manager and college success adviser to program director of 4-year success and alumni.