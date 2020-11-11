Marin County cuts indoor dining to 25% as coronavirus cases rise; Napa, Solano signal California could roll back their business reopening

Marin County is asking local restaurants to voluntarily reduce indoor capacity again to 25% to avoid a state mandate to do so, as indoor activities appear to be a major source of a recent rise in local COVID-19 cases.

Marin currently is in the orange, second-least-restrictive tier of California’s four-color reopening plan for its 58 counties during the coronavirus pandemic. That level allows restaurants to expand indoor dining to half-capacity. But a spike in cases since late October is estimated to push Marin down into the red tier by the end of this week, and that level does restrict indoor dining to 25% capacity, according to the county public health officer.

“If we stay in the red tier on the 24th of November, we would be forced by the state into the red tier. And we would have to be in red tier for at least three weeks before we could move out,” Matt Willis told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “Our hope is that we can adjust our policies and practices so that we can stay below that level and we can avoid that being imposed upon us by the state.”

Driving the recent rise in Marin cases are indoor experiences and a demographic shift.

“For the first time since April, we had more cases among white residents than among Latinx residents,“ Willis said.

The cause of concern is a "second wave“ in cases seen since the second half of October not just locally but also in other Bay Area counties, statewide, nationally and globally, Willis said.

Between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4, Marin cases averaged nine daily. But cases in the four succeeding days were 22, 19, 14 and 24, and that’s the trend Willis said could cause the state to push Marin into the red tier if local action isn’t taken.

Willis noted that county health officers can be more restrictive than the state but not less. For example, other Bay Area counties still in the orange tier — Alameda and Santa Clara — already have limited indoor dining to 25%, instead of the 50% allowed at that level. Contra Costa also had limited indoor dining to quarter-capacity while it was in the orange tier, but that didn’t stop the county from being moved back into the red tier on Tuesday, one of 11 counties to move back into more-restrictive tier that day.

And San Francisco also had limited restaurant seating inside to 25%, even though it is in the yellow, least-restrictive tier, which allows full indoor reopening. But on Tuesday, according to the Bay Area News Group.

Elsewhere in the North Bay, county health officers in Napa and Solano counties on Tuesday alerted their boards of supervisors to rising local case metrics and the possibility that Napa could revert to the red or purple tiers, and Solano to purple, according to the Napa Valley Register and video of the meetings.

Purple is the most restrictive level of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy, launched in late August. In that tier, indoor dining is not allowed.

And that’s where Sonoma County has been stuck since the new statewide reopening plan started. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, is expected on Wednesday to ask state health officials to recalculate COVID-19 metrics using thousands of unreported negative test results of area residents, according to The Press Democrat. The goal is to move the county up from the purple tier.

Another tactic public health officers around the Bay Area have rolled out to control transmission of the virus are guidelines for holiday travel and gatherings, as Thanksgiving approaches. On Monday, Sonoma and Marin counties joined several other Bay Area counties in calling for residents to avoid indoor social gatherings, travel outside the county and activities that bring them in contact with others.

Willis said typical patterns of holiday gatherings “is simply not safe.”

“People have to start making choices about their holiday pod and not to participate in holiday gatherings with multiple households,” Willis said.

The Bay Area counties’ guidance calls for this during the holidays: hold events outside, have no more than three households, meet together for no more than two hours, self-quarantine for 14 days after return from a trip to an area with elevated case metrics, and get tested before and after the trip.