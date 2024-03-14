Marin County developer moves forward with plan for 117 Strawberry senior apartments

A developer proposing a four-story, 117-apartment residential care center in the Strawberry community near Mill Valley has taken another step forward in the process to launch his project.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.511224&lat=37.906071&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In July, Ali Kia Shabahangi, the principal of the Spirit Living Group in San Anselmo, submitted a request for a pre-application review of the proposal at 70 N. Knoll Road. Shabahangi has now proffered a preliminary application under Senate Bill 330, which gives him 180 days to submit a full development application.

"That is what we plan to do," Shabahangi said on Monday.

By submitting the application under SB 330, Shabahangi is able to lock in the zoning, design, subdivision and fee requirements that will apply to the project throughout the review and entitlement process.

The new application is very similar to the proposal submitted with the pre-application. The biggest differences are that the new application contains seven more apartments and the design is less monolithic.

The project would consist of 71 assisted-living residences with kitchens — including 28 studios, 35 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments. In addition, the project's more than 103,000 square feet of residential floor area would house 46 memory-care rooms without kitchens.

Under Marin County code, the 46 memory-care rooms count as a single dwelling. The county doesn't consider them "dwellings" because they would lack kitchens.

The main building would be at the base of a hill in an area designated in the Marin Countywide Plan as "ridge and upland greenbelt" because of the "visually prominent ridgelines." Restrictions on building in the "ridge and upland greenbelt" were eliminated by the county's new housing element.

A proposed subterranean garage would supply parking for 49 vehicles, and another 10 parking spaces would be outdoors. That is 10 more than originally proposed.

The site is zoned to allow just one dwelling per 5 acres. But because the parcel was included in the sites inventory of the county's new housing element, the developer won't be limited by the normal zoning.

Under the rules laid out by the housing element, the developer is allowed to build a maximum of 16 dwellings per acre on a 3.7-acre portion of the 6.5-acre site.

However, Shabahangi can build more than the 59 dwellings permitted by the housing element. Because the housing is for seniors, Shabahangi qualifies for a 20% "density bonus" that is mandated by state and county law. Those 13 additional dwellings —density calculations are rounded upward — increase the project's total allowable dwellings to 72.

Because 70 N. Knoll Road is included among the housing element's list of 148 preferred locations for development, the project is eligible for ministerial approval. That means county planning commissioners and supervisors will have little or no ability to require changes to the project, and it will not be required to conform with the California Environmental Quality Act.

The housing element is Marin County's plan for complying with the state's mandate for new housing over the next eight years. The county and its municipalities have been mandated by the state to allow about 14,000 more residences by 2031.

A flurry of new state laws over recent years have denied local jurisdictions nearly all of their authority to reject new development proposals. One of the last bastions of local control is a requirement that projects receiving ministerial review comply with objective design standards.

In 2022, Marin County paid a consulting firm $1.14 million to create a set of objective design standards, also referred to as a "form based code," that could be used by it and Marin's cities and towns.The main objective of the form-based code is to induce developers to build smaller structures instead of fewer larger buildings.

The code gives developers a variety of building sizes and types to choose from. The choices range from "edge neighborhoods" with low-intensity housing choices, such as duplexes and fourplexes, to "core Main Street" locations with high-intensity housing choices such as block-scale buildings.

In August, the Marin County Community Development Agency sent a letter notifying Shabahangi that "the project, as presently described, is inconsistent with the objective standards of the form based code."

The county informed Shabahangi that because the site has more than a 25% slope he would be required to use either a "pocket neighborhoods" standard or a "terraced courtyard buildings" standard.

The county's letter went on to say that under the pocket neighborhood standard, the project was too tall, 44 feet instead of 35 feet; too wide, 450 feet instead of 250 feet; and lacked a required 40-foot-wide common open space.

The letter stated that the project also lacked a required common open space under the terraced courtyard buildings standard. Furthermore, the county told the developer, "A maximum of 10% of the site may be disturbed whereas the project appears to disturb more than 10% of the site."

However, Riley Hurd, Shabahangi's attorney, said that the same law that grants the project a density bonus also requires the county to provide waivers that will exempt it from all of these requirements.

"The permitted density of the site cannot be accomplished by the restrictive development standards under pocket neighborhood or terraced courtyard building standards," Hurd wrote in an August letter to Marin County.

In an interview on Tuesday, Hurd said, "The county, frankly, needs to start over on objective standards. This document does not work, end of story."

"The form based code as it exists today was based on a fantasy of a village living concept with no automobiles and multiple low slung buildings, and as nice as that may seem, in reality that is completely infeasible to build," Hurd said. "It is infeasible for physical reasons, financial reasons and code compliance reasons."

In his letter to the county, Hurd also noted that the need for seniors' housing in Marin is significant and that "it is widely accepted that creating new senior housing allows existing housing stock to be opened up for new occupants as seniors relocate."

Some people who live near the proposed building site have expressed concern about the size of the project and its impact on traffic and parking.

"I can't imagine where people would park or bear the traffic of all of those units," said Lorraine Burke, who lives on North Knoll Road. "This is not going to fit into this quiet little neighborhood."

Shabahangi, however, said, "There are two roads that connect to the property. We're calling the project 55 Thomas Drive because we would like to direct traffic through Thomas Drive instead of North Knoll."