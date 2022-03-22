Marin County dredging project gets upwards of $7 million in federal funding

A project to spend nearly $7 million dredging a channel in Marin County is among those authorized under a massive federal appropriation measure that was signed by President Biden last week.

Marin County stated the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 includes $6.75 million for canal dredging of San Rafael Channel. It’s a waterway that averages from zero to 2 feet in depth, and it is set to be dredged to a depth of 6 to 8 feet, according to the county.

The last time the canal was fully dredged was 2002, though a partial removal of sediment occurred in 2011.

That, it added, will allow recreational and economic uses, but “serves a vital public safety need for the San Rafael Police and Fire rescue boats that respond to emergency incidents.”

“This extremely important project would allow the channel to continue its vital role in San Rafael’s commerce, recreation, and public safety,” said San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin. “It is a fantastic example of local government working closely with our federal partners to get things done for our community.”

Also getting federal dollars is a project by the Marin County Department of Public Works to study project alternatives for a bicycle and pedestrian network along Drake Boulevard between the waterfront Remillard Park in Larkspur — between the ferry terminal and San Quentin State Prison — and Andersen Drive in San Rafael.

The study for the segment, which is less than a mile long, has been allocated $700,000.