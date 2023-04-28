Marin County exoskeleton maker Ekso Bionics reports 61% rise in Q1 revenues, helped by expanded medical device line

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The net loss for the San Rafael-based company was down from $4.6 million a year before. On a per-share basis, the loss was 33 cents, down from 36 cents.

The robotic exoskeleton maker posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period, up 61% over 12 months. The company said it sold 23 of its EksoHealth patient rehabilitation systems in the quarter.

“Driven by the continued execution of our commercial strategy, we are proud to have achieved our strongest revenue quarter to-date,” said Scott Davis, CEO. “Record first quarter revenues reflect our team’s success in securing multi-unit orders with large network operators, as well as contributions from our recently acquired Indego product line. Now that we have an expanded product offering across the continuum of care, we look to build upon our positive momentum to drive long-term growth.”

The company moved to Marin County from the East Bay in August. Building on technology originally developed for the U.S. military’s supersoldier program, the firm has since moved into health care rehabilitation and industrial worker fatigue reduction markets.

The stock price was $1.44 a share at the end of trading Thursday, up 4 cents or 2.8% from Wednesday.

