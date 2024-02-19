Marin County experts assess California’s new salmon strategy

KRISSY WAITE
MARIN INDEPENDENT JOURNAL
February 19, 2024, 9:29AM

A new state-level plan to protect salmon is underway, and it might benefit Marin County's fish.

The "California Salmon Strategy" was released by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 30. It lists six priorities and 71 actions to build healthier, stronger salmon populations throughout the state in the age of climate change-induced drought and heat. (See the state’s fact sheet on the strategy.)

The six goals are removing barriers and modernizing infrastructure; restoring and expanding habitat suited for spawning and rearing; protecting water flows and quality at times essential to salmon; modernizing salmon hatcheries; transforming technology and management systems for climate adaptability; and strengthening partnerships with local groups.

Local experts in Marin think the emphasis on technology, hatcheries and removing barriers to fish in particular could have a significant impact on the county's salmon population. Still, some noted that the strategy largely focuses on chinook salmon and not coho salmon, which are much more prevalent in the area.

"It makes sense because that's the commercial species that we have here in California so even though locally we have endangered coho salmon and threatened steelhead, chinook salmon have a much larger economic importance to California," said Michael Reichmuth, a fisheries biologist with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Eric Ettlinger, an aquatic ecologist with the Marin Municipal Water District, said the plan is consistent with what the salmon restoration community has been doing for years.

Ettlinger said he is particularly excited about the plan to expand the use of technologies, such as antennas and tagging, to help track the health of salmon populations. It is something the district has been doing for years, he said.

"We're going to tag more fish, we're going to have more antennas, and that will allow us to investigate which fish are surviving and which fish aren't and help us identify the kinds of habitats that the fish are lacking and ways that we can help them," Ettlinger said.

Reichmuth said more tagging, especially of fish that are from hatcheries, will be especially important for local salmon.

He said stray chinook salmon have been spotted in creeks across the county. Tagging will help identify where these lost fish are coming from and better inform the state about salmon releasing strategies.

There is concern the chinook salmon, which are often from the Central Valley, could outcompete the coho and steelhead for resources because they are not usually found in those areas, according to Reichmuth.

Lagunitas Creek — a key salmon habitat in the county — is limited, and while removing any physical barriers could help salmon access it, Ettlinger said a bigger issue is the gravel.

Ettlinger said the creek needs more spawning gravel, a kind of gravel that is small enough that salmon can move it around and porous enough to allow oxygen to flow through. Gravel that is too sandy will suffocate eggs, and if the water flow is too strong the eggs could be washed away.

"The upper part of Lagunitas Creek, the spawning opportunities are limited partly because the dam upstream limits gravel from traveling downstream, and it's the gravel the fish lay their eggs in," Ettlinger said.

The water district has received grant funding to add thousands of tons of spawning gravel to the creek for at least a year, and Ettlinger hopes the state strategy will help keep that project moving forward.

Reichmuth said he is interested in the plan's focus on conservation hatcheries. Most hatcheries provide salmon for angling and to supplement the natural population. A conservation approach, which includes mimicking natural conditions in salmon diet and habitat and raising them to different life stages, could impact populations positively.

"Conservation hatcheries are really for trying to rebuild populations," Reichmuth said. "I think that the fact in the strategy it's stated, increasing the number of conservation hatcheries, shows that we've started to switch that mindset a little bit to not just putting fish out there but to actually focus on using hatcheries to really rebuild populations."

Reichmuth also said he was pleased to see that the state salmon strategy encouraged the removal of barriers, especially culverts, which can prevent fish from accessing habitat if water levels are low. The plan specifically urged Caltrans to speed up its projects.

"I know along Highway 1, they have numerous culverts that have been on Caltrans' list for replacement, and so hopefully we'll finally see some of those get replaced so the fish have better access," Reichmuth said.

Reichmuth mentioned a culvert in Olema Creek, which flows into Lagunitas Creek, that fish can only get through when creek levels are higher, such as during winter storms.

Todd Steiner, the executive director of the Turtle Island Restoration Network, said he is glad that Newsom is seeing salmon as a priority. He thought the fact that Lagunitas Creek was mentioned in the plan was promising.

"That's great that it's being recognized for its importance," Steiner said. "Lagunitas Creek watershed, here in Marin, is the strongest holdout for critically endangered coho salmon."

Steiner said the focus on removing barriers, such as dams and road culverts, should be the biggest priority. He said that for fish to get to the smaller streams and tributaries off of San Geronimo Creek and Lagunitas Creek, they have to travel under Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

"Fish will use that habitat if they can get through those barriers," Steiner said. "We really want to see agencies start to focus on those repairs again."

Steiner said coho salmon, which are smaller than the chinook, want to use these smaller areas but often cannot. Water velocities can be too high during storms for young fish to travel through, and the culverts can be perched above the streambed due to erosion.

"So now these fish have a big jump to get into the culvert, even when the water velocities are doable," Steiner said.

Not everyone is in total agreement about barrier removal. The biggest barriers to salmon migration in the county are the dams that form drinking water reservoirs.

After removing a dam at the former San Geronimo golf course a few years ago, fish were seen further upstream than ever before, according to Steiner.

Ettlinger said because of water supply issues, there are no clear plans to remove Marin's dams. Additionally, Ettlinger said the habitat that removing culverts would provide is often insufficient and would not make a big enough difference in the salmon populations. Energy should be spent on areas with habitat that can support more salmon.

Reichmuth and Ettlinger both mentioned reintroducing beavers as an interesting part of the plan, and something that could be explored in Marin. Salmon and beavers evolved together and beaver dams provide the kind of habitat young fish need to thrive. Reichmuth said a lot of the restoration work done in creeks involves placing wood in the water like beavers naturally do.

The strategy lists three actions involving beaver reintroduction. While beavers have often been seen as a nuisance in urban areas, Ettlinger said new technology that helps limit dam height and flooding has been developed.

Ettlinger said he is reserving judgment on the strategy until he sees more specific plans to implement it, but that as a planning document, it addresses important factors for reducing the decline in salmon statewide. He believes Marin's history of collaboration will help push salmon restoration efforts forward.

"I think here in Marin, there is a very strong environmental community that works together quite well, dividing up the work in terms of monitoring habitat restoration and advocacy," Ettlinger said. "I think it has been very successful and I think it's the kind of collaboration I would like to see across the state."

Steiner said the plan reflects the work the salmon protection and watershed network, the program within the nonprofit that is focused on fish, has been doing for about 30 years. The importance of Marin's watershed to that strategy is critical, he said.

"It suggests that both of us are on the right path," Steiner said. "We're thinking alike in terms of what are the limiting factors for the survival and recovery of salmon here in Marin."

For Reichmuth, the governor's strategy shows an effort to make salmon conservation a priority, and using science to do it. He said it also provides another opportunity: funding.

"At least in the short-term initiatives, you'll see some improvements and funds to improve the overall condition of salmon," Reichmuth said. "Especially when we're looking at different ways of funding a project, it gives another place to look at getting something funded. I think it's a step in the right direction."

