Marin County extends granny unit incentives to spur construction

Breaks on building and permit fees for new separate rental units inside and adjacent to existing homes in Marin County have been extended and expanded through Dec. 31, 2023.

Starting June 14, residents who rely on septic systems are eligible for grants to construct accessory dwelling units as part of a pilot program, with priority given to those who will rent their ADUs affordably. Also, property owners considering ADUs and junior ADUs should consult with the county Assessor’s Office to determine if the type and extent of improvements will increase their property tax assessments, the county stated.

The main difference between an ADU and a JADU is that ADUs have a more complete independent living setup with a full kitchen and bathroom. JADUs are converted from an existing bedroom and have smaller food preparation area, sometimes share bathrooms.

Both types of units have entrances and exits separate from the property’s main entrance and exits, and both are seen as a way to increase options for renters and support homeownership for low and moderate income homeowners.

The county reported it gave 36 fee waivers in 2020 for the creation of ADUs or JADUs, totaling $71,000. That was an increase from the previous year when the county gave 20 fee waivers worth $49,000. In 2017, the Marin permitted seven second units, 10 in 2018, 67 in 2019, and 50 in 2020. The county credited incentives, rule changes and new state laws with contributing to the increase.

“With these incentives, we hope to stimulate development of affordable ADUs and JADUs,” said county Community Development Agency Planning Manager Leelee Thomas.