Marin County fair-housing advocate honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Adriana Ames of Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Ames submitted:

About me

I am Colombian born and immigrated to the U.S., where I completed my education in languages and education. At Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California (FHANC), I implement and design programs that promote diversity, homeownership for low-income buyers, and help protected classes and the community at large understand fair housing law.

In addition to my work at FHANC, I have also implemented and created innovative programs for language learners, and founded and secured funding for an ESL program for mothers that provided the needed language skills for the women to succeed in their jobs and open new doors of opportunities.

What do you see as your biggest accomplishment?

In my professional life, advocating for equity and equal housing access has been a great privilege. In my business and through my volunteer activities, it has been a distinct honor to be an influencer and inspire people for their betterment.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

As with many immigrants, I faced language barriers and had to undergo cultural adjustments by living in a new country. In addition, having low vision since birth has brought some challenges and need for adjustments, especially in a new environment.

I am constantly trying to overcome these obstacles with determination, being driven by a strong desire to serve under-represented communities. However, obstacles can bring great rewards and shape our character.

Quotable

My favorite quote is from Helen Keller, who was blind and deaf and became an influential figure for the first part of the 20th century: “I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something. I will not refuse to do the ‘something’ that I can do.”