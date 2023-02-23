Marin County farmers market leader honored by family-farming group

Naja-Riese, executive director of the Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM), has been named the 2023 Farmers Market Champion of the Year, an annual recognition awarded by Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF).

Naja-Riese and his team oversee nine certified farmers markets across the Bay Area with nearly 400 farmers, food purveyors, and artisans from 43 California counties. The group stated he also “helped to… alleviate food insecurity in the most marginalized communities.”

Naja-Riese also led AIM in supporting the creation of a new training program for beginning farmers and food-markers, with a special focus on BIPOC entrepreneurs, and continues to lead the charge in the ongoing development of a Center for Food and Agriculture based in San Rafael, the group stated.

The Agricultural Institute of Marin is an educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in the Bay Area.

Naja-Riese will receive the award at a virtual ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. as part of this year’s California Small Farm Conference.