Marin County fire district gets $4 million for new fire station

California’s state investment bank approved financing for construction of a fire station in the Marin County town of Tiburon.

The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank approved the $4.3 million Infrastructure State Revolving Fund loan for a new 5,455-square-foot, two-story building at the location of Tiburon Fire Protection District’s existing Station 10 building. Constructed in 1960, Station 10 is set to be demolished.

IBank stated that the fire district plans to start the construction bidding process soon, with the goal of breaking ground on the project in spring 2023. The new station will have two new firefighter positions, retain 29 existing jobs and create eight to 10 construction jobs. It is expected to take about three years to complete.

The fire district’s serves 5.5 square miles, including just over 11,000 residents in Tiburon, Belvedere, other residential and wildland areas on the Tiburon Peninsula and parts of the San Francisco Bay, and Angel Island State Park.

IBank is administered via the governor's office, issuing tax-exempt and taxable revenue bonds. It also provides financing to public agencies, provides credit enhancements, acquires and leases facilities, leverages state and federal funds, and provides loan guarantees and other credit enhancements for small businesses.