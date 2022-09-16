Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall.

As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.

“We first partnered with Local Kitchens in 2021 to join their mission to bring incredible food like Sushirrito to the greater Bay Area and beyond, ” said Peter Yen, CEO of Sushirrito. “Our sushi burritos have become a staple in San Francisco and with the help of Local Kitchens, we’ve been able to bring our food to the surrounding communities where we can introduce our menu to new people and reconnect with old fans who used to live in the city. Local Kitchens has provided us with a scalable way to grow our brand and we can truly say that we wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”

The Mill Valley food hall is scheduled to operate daily 11 a.m. to midnight.

More than food courts inside shopping malls, food halls have emerged across the globe as standalone collections of often specialty, artisan or independent vendors. Regional examples include Oxbow Public Market in Napa and the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco.

Local Kitchens has eight other locations in the San Francisco Bay and Sacramento areas, officials said they plan further expansion throughout California and across the country.