Marin County gets $7.9 million grant for mental health center

Marin County has received a $7.9 million grant from the state to convert a former fire station in San Rafael into a short-term residential facility for people with substance use and mental health conditions.

"The proposed facility type and programming do not currently exist in this county," Todd Schirmer, director of Marin County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, told supervisors last week. "People who need this type of short-term residential treatment often have to go to facilities many hours away in other counties."

Schirmer said it is important for people receiving treatment to be close to home where they can remain connected to their families, friends and other supporters.

Schirmer noted that drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in Marin, and 49% of people who are receiving substance use services from the county report co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions.

The center will have 15 beds and offer patients 30 to 90 days of treatment. It will be managed and operated by Buckelew Programs, a nonprofit based in Novato, which will also oversee the building's conversion. Only Medi-Cal patients will receive treatment there, since Medi-Cal funds and other state grant money will pay for its operation.

"It's a voluntary program," Schirmer said. "Participants will be allowed to come and go. It won't be a locked facility."

Schirmer said the center would help the county meet the needs of "vulnerable populations with the greatest barriers to access, including people who are experiencing homelessness."

He said that nearly 70% of people who receive substance use disorder services through the county are homeless at the time they enter services.

Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, a division of the county's Department of Health and Human Services, coordinates a continuum of housing and treatment options for people with mental health and substance use disorders. The options begin with the county's only inpatient mental health center, a 17-bed site adjacent to the county's mental health crisis unit at MarinHealth Medical Center in Greenbrae. It is a locked center.

When the 17 beds are filled, patients requiring inpatient psychiatric care must be sent outside Marin. Last year, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services estimated that the county was spending about $10 million annually for its residential psychiatric placements.

In 2022, the county secured two beds for 20 years at a Sonoma County-owned center at 7440 Los Guilicos Road in Santa Rosa. The county pays Crestwood Behavioral Health $1,000 a day to staff each of its two beds.

"The Sonoma County facility provides acute care," Shirmer said. "That is a step down from an inpatient facility, but is still for people who have acute psychiatric conditions and need a high level of care."

The county also contracts with Buckelew Programs to operate Casa Rene, a short-term crisis residential program in San Rafael for 10 adult patients. Most patients remain there for about two weeks.

"That is specifically for people who are transitioning out of a crisis unit or inpatient psychiatric hospital," Schirmer said, "or in some cases a jail."

The county also has converted a building at 920 Grand Ave. in San Rafael into a 16-bed, transitional residential treatment center for adults with serious mental illness and substance use disorders at a cost of $4.84 million.

"920 Grand is another step down," Schirmer said. "This is typically for people who are leaving locked settings but who need a longer stay, 12 to 18 months."

Schirmer said that while the new center will focus on treating people with coexisting substance and mental health conditions, the emphasis will be on those who have a "primary substance use disorder with a mental health disorder on top of that."

Patients will be offered individual and group counseling, mental health support, substance use support and assistance finding housing.

"The plan is for the facility to coordinate with an outside provider that will provide medications for addiction treatment such as buprenorphine," Schirmer said. "Not all people who will be there will be receiving medications for addiction treatment, but we will coordinate that care."

Currently, Schirmer said, Marin residents with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders are sent to a program operated by Healthright 360 in San Francisco.

"Last year, fewer than ten individuals received this service at this program (I can't share the exact number due to privacy reasons) with an average length of stay of 26.6 days," Schirmer wrote in an email. "The rates for these services ranged from $247 per day to $426 per day, which included both treatment and room and board costs."

"The need for these services is much greater, and we expect the new local program to serve substantially higher numbers of clients," he said.

Marin County purchased the building that will house the new center from San Rafael for $1 million in 2021. The former fire station at 30 Joseph Court is more than 60 years old.

The building houses the county's Fire Foundry Program, a workforce development program focused on increasing racial and sexual diversity in the fire service. Some of the recruits live in the building during the week, and their equipment is stored there.

"We anticipated this being a short-term location as the county was looking at opportunities to utilize the building for short-term substance and mental health," said Marin County fire Chief Jason Weber. "We plan to be out before the end of the year."

Marin County and the College of Marin are exploring the possibility of renovating a building at the school's Novato campus to provide housing for Fire Foundry recruits and other fire crew members.

"We are working on an interim plan and don't expect any interruption to supporting Fire Foundry recruits with housing or other support services that allow them to be successful academically or in the workplace," Weber said.