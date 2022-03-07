Marin County golf course to get $1.7M upgrade, new management; Marin sexual assault care shifts to county; grapevine drought workshop April 1

Mill Valley will contract with a Bay Area golf course management firm to operate its struggling city-owned golf course.

The city council voted unanimously to approve a management agreement with Touchstone Golf, the Marin Independent Journal reported. The council additionally approved capital investment of $1.7 million into the golf course over the next five years.

Known historically as a local “piece of paradise,” the Mill Valley Golf Course was profitable and popular between 1960 and 1980, a staff report said. The newspaper reported that the course has since fallen on harder times, facing falling revenues and fewer users. The course is nine holes and is on 42 acres. The land includes hills, creeks, mature redwoods and a view of Mt. Tamalpais. It is open from dawn to dusk.

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center (courtesy of Kaiser Permanente)

As of March 1, victims of sexual assault in Marin County can be examined by nurses at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center as part of the investigation process into assault charges by local law enforcement agencies and the Marin County District Attorney's Office.

That office stated that since 2011, all such forensic medical exams have taken place at the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center in an arrangement between the County of Marin and a regional nonprofit network that provides sexual assault nurse examiners called Napa Solano SANE-SART.

District Attorney Lori E. Frugoli has been working for the past few years on a way for Marin's victims to have a local forensic examination by nurses who have received specialized training.

“This will lessen the stress and trauma already suffered by victims of these crimes and during the investigative process,” Frugoli said.

The change aligns with the Marin County coordinated response to domestic violence and sexual assault cases, which encourages victims to seek self-help and assistance. Frugoli said it is particularly important because such crimes affect a disproportionate number of underserved communities and people of color.

Grape growers and other industry members interested in grape production and water management in vineyards are invited to UC Cooperative Extension’s grapevine drought preparedness workshops.

The workshops will be held in person on Friday, March 4, in San Luis Obispo and Friday, April 1, in Hopland.

Registration is $50 and includes a full day of live instruction from UC Cooperative Extension viticulture and grapevine experts. Lunch will be provided.

UC Cooperative Extension and the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology will host a grapevine red blotch disease symposium on Wednesday, March 16, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Red blotch disease in grapevines, which can dramatically reduce the value of winegrapes, harms plants by inhibiting photosynthesis in the leaves. Infected vines are unable to conduct water effectively, leaving sugar that is created by photosynthesis stuck in the leaves instead of in the berries.

This event will be presented both in person at the UC Davis Conference Center and live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Registration is $250 for the in-person symposium at UC Davis and $150 for the livestream. An application for 3.5 CCE units has been submitted to California Department of Pesticide Regulation and is pending approval.