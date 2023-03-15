Marin County health clinics hire new medical director

Anita Juvvadi, M.D., as of March 1 is the new chief medical officer at San Rafael-based Marin City Health and Wellness Center.

“We’re extremely excited to have Dr. Juvvadi join the Marin City Health and Wellness team,” said Harold Wallace, CEO of the health not-for-profit organization. “Her wealth of experience as a leader, combined with her expertise in the areas of health and nutrition, adolescent medicine, and developmental and behavioral pediatrics, will continue the clinical excellence our patients and community deserve.”

A pediatrician by training, the physician brings over 24 years of experience, the company stated, including as medical director at Bay Area Community Health in Gilroy.

In 2001 Juvvadi founded a private practice, which was later acquired by Stanford Medical Center. She continued as the director of her clinic while also serving as the medical director for Stanford Medical Center’s pediatric urgent care clinic.

She received her medical training at Gandhi Medical College in India and completed both her post-doctoral fellowship in pediatric radiology and her pediatric residency at the University of California, San Francisco, the clinics stated. Additionally, Juvvadi completed a transitional internship at Framingham Union Hospital in Boston and has been active with a non-government organization in southern rural Ethiopia for several years.

Marin City Health and Wellness Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit federally qualified health clinic headquartered in San Rafael. Its three locations are Marin City Clinic in Marin City, The Bayview Clinic at the Arthur H. Coleman Medical Center in San Francisco, and a San Rafael women’s health center scheduled to open this spring.