Marin County health officer wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Lisa Santora built upon a Jesuit-cultivated call to service as she started her medical career at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey, and worked with community partners to advocate for resources to promote public health.

She co-founded Student Health Advocacy for Resources and Education. SHARE lives on today in the Office for Diversity and Community Engagement coordinating community-driven, student-led outreach and health promotions.

She completed postgraduate training in county hospitals nationwide with a commitment to providing excellent health care in low-income communities. After advancing at a federally qualified health center in Miami, she shifted her focus from clinical care to population health at the Beach Cities Health District in Redondo Beach, CA.

While there she led the Blue Zones Project, a comprehensive community well-being initiative. In 2015, she relocated to the North Bay to serve as Deputy Health Officer for the County of Marin.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career?

The pandemic. It took a collective effort to fight the virus and adapt to the “new normal” in an ever-changing COVID landscape. Our Health and Human Services team, along with county colleagues in many different fields navigated unprecedented and unimaginable challenges and demands. We found helpers around every corner who went above and beyond.

What have you learned about your leadership style?

I have been humbled, inspired, and buoyed by the compassion, generosity, dedication, creativity, and endurance of my team and the community at large. I am committed to fostering collective healing and building resilience among my team members and in the community. This involves nurturing relationships at work and at home.

What advice would you give young professionals striving to be great leaders in your profession?

Practice gratitude and find — and follow — your purpose.

Favorite quote:

“Knowledge is the power to serve.” ―Jesuit motto