Marin County neighbor battle highlights state rules to notify on drilling wells

Marin property owners with land in state's "coastal zone" must notify neighbors if they seek to drill a well on their property for agricultural or residential use.

The rule was at the center of a dispute before the Board of Supervisors last month. The supervisors gave a Bolinas property owner, David Alexander, the green light to proceed with the creation of a new farm last month that will rely on wells. His neighbor, Tony Nemec, said the wells infringe on his property rights by limiting the size of his septic system.

Alexander purchased the property at 210 Elm Road in Bolinas in 2011.

"Our main goal is to cultivate our land and to produce food for our family, friends and community," Alexander told supervisors during the July 25 hearing.

In August 2022, Alexander applied for a coastal permit to build a new 780-square-foot barn, a 1,000-square-foot hoop greenhouse, a 100-square-foot shed, and two 2,500-gallon plastic water tanks on the vacant lot. Such permits are the regulatory mechanism by which proposed developments in the coastal zone are brought into compliance with the policies of the California Coastal Act.

As defined by the coastal act, the coastal zone generally extends inland 1,000 yards from the mean high tide line of the sea. Marin's coastal zone cover's approximately 82,000 acres, 46,000 acres of which are under county jurisdiction.

On Jan. 26, the county's deputy zoning administrator approved Alexander's project while specifying certain conditions. Alexander was required to reduce the height of the barn to a maximum of 15 feet and to record a deed restriction on the property stating the existing agricultural structures could not be converted to a residential use without prior authorization from the county.

County planner Erin Yatlaw told supervisors during the hearing that these conditions were imposed, "In an effort to be sensitive to the history of folks on the mesa utilizing structures for residential use that are not permitted for habitation."

Nemec appealed the approval of the coastal permit to the county Planning Commission. The commission rejected the appeal. It also eliminated another condition that had been imposed by the deputy zoning administrator requiring that when the property was sold in the future, the new owner would need to demonstrate the ability to dispose of sewage via a code-complying septic system.

Dissatisfied with the commission's ruling, Nemec appealed the decision to the Board of Supervisors.

The three wells at issue on Alexander's property were approved in 2006 for agricultural use only, prior to Alexander buying the property.

"In fact," Alexander told supervisors, "we paid a premium for the property because the wells were there."

But Nemec's attorney, Cheryl Ruggiero, said, "As the applicant here is requesting a Coastal Permit for a new development, the wells must meet current standards and be analyzed on their own merits and as an integral component of this new project."

Ruggiero quoted from a resolution written by county supervisors in 2010 when they denied the previous owner of the property's request for a coastal permit to build a house on the property and convert the wells to residential use.

"The three wells do place development constraints on neighboring properties and the fact that the wells were constructed in 2006 does not eliminate the presence of those constraints.

"These are not my opinions," Ruggiero said. "These are your words."

Ruggiero said since Alexander is seeking a coastal permit he must comply with local coastal program rules that require wells to be located at least 100 feet from property lines or secure consent from neighbors whose property is being interfered with.

County planners, however, said the wells were not at issue in the issuance of the permit because the wells had been approved years earlier, in 2006.

Nemec told supervisors, "I was never notified of any of these wells or given a chance to object. I only discovered their existence when the prior owner was trying to convert them into residential wells."

Nemec said because the wells encroach on his property he had to modify his planned construction of a septic system and install a more costly system that will accommodate a house with a maximum of four bedrooms instead of five.

"This is a taking," Alexander said.

Marin County Planning Manager Jeremy Tejirian, however, explained that in 2006 coastal zoning code made a distinction between the requirements for an agricultural well and the requirements for a residential well.

"If you were putting in a residential well at that time, you were required to get a coastal permit," Tejirian said, "whereas with an agricultural well you were not required to get a coastal permit."

The planning manager said since then the rules have changed.

"Under the new coastal zoning code," Tejirian said, "regardless of whether it is an agricultural well or a residential well, a coastal permit would now be required."

At the hearing, Alexander said that Nemec had falsely accused him of decimating a wetland, shooting a gun in public, holding large parties on the parcel and allowing someone to live there illegally. Alexander's father, brother and several of his friends spoke on his behalf.

Nemec's wife, Christina Chin-Nemec, however, said, "David began to aggressively stalk our home. He threatened my husband and our family. He attacked our livelihood by reporting our business to the state contractors board."

Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, who represents West Marin, moved to deny the appeal, saying Alexander’s project did not change the use of the wells from agricultural, and the wells were approved properly in 2006.

Supervisor Katie Rice seconded the denial motion, which the board approved unanimously.

“I hope going forward, you all are able to look forward and stop looking backwards and re-form relationships as neighbors and fellow community members,” Rice said to Alexander and the Nemecs.

North Bay Business Journal contributed reporting on the outcome of the July 25 hearing and supervisor comments at the end of the proceding.