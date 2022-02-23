Marin County immigrant-focused nonprofit Canal Alliance elects board president

Gina Ayala Claxton is the new president of the Canal Alliance Board of Trustees.

The San Rafael-based nonprofit group is focused on being a “champion of immigrants that exists to break the generational cycle of poverty for Latino immigrants and their families by lifting barriers to their success.”

On the board for four years, she has served most recently as vice president and sat on the Development, Executive and Real Estate/Environment committees, the group stated.

“Gina is a leader in the business and the nonprofit worlds here in Marin,” said CEO Omar Carrera. “She is committed to the Canal community, and she brings a depth of expertise to Canal Alliance that is perfectly aligned with the strategic goals of the organization.”

A mother of three whose family emigrated from El Salvador, she spent her teenage years in Marin.

“I understand the power of education, mentorship, and sponsorship,” she stated. “Educational opportunities allowed me to pursue my dreams and should be available to everyone. That’s the foundation of the work at Canal Alliance.”

In January, Claxton was named president of Rockwell Automation’s Americas region. She came to Rockwell after a 20-year career with IBM that included leadership roles in sales and enterprise.