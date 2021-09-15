Marin County investor in middle-income apartments buys 1,700 more units

A Marin County multifamily property investor that specializes in repositioning market-rate apartments to be within reach of middle-income households has purchased five North Bay, East Bay and Southern California complexes in the past few months, adding 1,768 more units to its port.

A southern Marin property is the latest in a $2 billion-plus string of acquisitions of about 4,000 units over the past two years by Catalyst Housing Group. The transaction for the 198-unit Summit at Sausalito complex on Sherwood Drive closed Tuesday, according to the Larkspur-based company.

The complex was built in 1980 and came to the portfolio of Equity Residential via its acquisition of multifamily assets from the Archstone Communities portfolio held by Tishman Speyer and Lehman Brothers, according to Marin County records and news reports.

Rents there before the acquisition started at $2,484 a month for one bedroom and $2,748 for two.

Like most of the deals so far for 2-year-old Catalyst, the Sausalito acquisition was funded by $122 million in bonds issued through the California Community Housing Agency.

Catalyst focuses on the “missing middle” demographic, or those who don’t qualify for subsidized housing and can’t afford market-rate housing. The company calls this “essential housing.” It permanently rent-restricts units for families earning 80%–120% of the local median household income.

The funding agency arranges the sale of revenue bonds with governments where such rent-limited properties are located.

Catalyst’s purchases this summer included two East Bay complexes: 324-unit Fountains of Emerald Park in Dublin and 172-unit The Exchange at Bayfront in Hercules. And in Huntington Beach, the company picked up 400 units at The Breakwater Apartments and 274 at Elan Huntington Beach.

Earlier this year, Catalyst bought two East Bay apartment complexes with nearly 600 units for $231 million.

