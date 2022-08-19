Marin County judge halts Novato Costco gas station project, calling for more environmental scrutiny

Plans to build a Costco gas station in Novato are on hold following a judge's ruling that the city must conduct a more thorough study of potential environmental and health impacts.

Marin County Superior Court Judge James Chou's ruling this month requires the city to suspend the project at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center until it proves to the court that it has complied with state environmental law.

The decision on Aug. 5 came more than a year after the City Council voted to approve Costco's plan to build a gas station that could serve up to 28 cars in the parking lot next to its store.

As part of its approval, the city stated the project would not have any significant environmental impacts and therefore exempted the city from having to conduct a full environmental analysis as required under state law.

A group of seven Novato residents — Lily Cohen, David Fiol, Patricia Maher, Kevin Morrison, Patricia Ravitz, Susan Stompe and Silke Valentine — sued the city, alleging it did not adequately study the environmental impacts, including potential greenhouse gas emissions and water contamination of nearby wetlands.

While Chou's ruling does not say these impacts would occur if the gas station was built, he said the residents' submitted evidence "supports a fair argument that there may be a significant environmental impact" caused by the project, therefore "requiring the preparation of an environmental impact report."

Novato City Manager Adam McGill said that while the city disagrees with the ruling on the adequacy of its environmental review, it plans to comply.

"We are in the early stages of evaluating the city's options to achieve such compliance," McGill said.

Stompe, a former Novato mayor and councilwoman, lauded the decision, stating the gas station "flies in the face" of the city's climate emergency declaration approved just a few months before the council approved the gas station.

"The city's approval was an unfortunate appeasement of a company that, despite the greenwashing it engages in publicly, believes its profits are more important than the environment we share and the profound threat of climate change," Stompe said. "Until that changes, we will fight Costco's plan and the city's attempts to rubber stamp it by all legal means available."

Attempts to reach Costco and its lawyer on the case, Anna Shimko, for comment were unsuccessful. The James Campbell Co., which owns the shopping center, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The plaintiffs are calling on the city to adopt a citywide ban on new gas stations as part of its greenhouse gas reduction strategies. Petaluma became the first in the nation to enact a ban on new gas stations and has since been followed by Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Santa Rosa is set to consider a ban on Tuesday, followed by Windsor on Sept. 7.

Supporters of the Costco gas station, including the Novato Chamber of Commerce, told the council last year that building it wouldn't result in more cars on the road or increased demand for fuel. Instead, it would displace fuel pumping at other locations, including Costco stations in Rohnert Park and Vallejo, where some drivers travel for lower fuel prices.

The ruling will not affect the city's planned improvements along Rowland Boulevard, which began this week, McGill said. The gas station would require 125 parking spaces to be removed in front of Costco. The city will reconfigure Rowland Boulevard along the eastern side of the shopping center to add about 185 new diagonal spaces on the road.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Rowland Boulevard behind the mall to accommodate the new parking spaces. A 14-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path will be constructed along the boulevard behind the center.

The city will reconfigure the Highway 101 overpass on Rowland Boulevard to allow westbound traffic to more easily access the southbound Highway 101 onramp. Costco and James Campbell Co. agreed to pay $800,000 toward these projects.