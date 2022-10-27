Marin County judge honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Marin County Superior Court Judge Sheila Shah Lichtblau is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Shah Lichtblau submitted:

About me

Prior to my election to Marin Superior Court, I worked for the county of Marin as a County Counsel attorney for several years, where I represented the Board of Supervisors and the Marin County departments. Previously, I also served as a partner in a nationwide law firm representing small-business owners and Fortune 500 companies. At the time I was elevated to partner, I was the only female partner in the firm.

What do you see as your biggest accomplishment?

I consider winning my election in 2016 to be my biggest accomplishment. There were nine qualified candidates in our race and the campaign season lasted nine intense months. I’m not sure I have ever worked harder and for such a sustained period of time. My only regret is that my Puerto Rican mother was not alive to be with me on election night.

I am also proud of cases I brought and won at the appellate courts and before the California Supreme Court.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Although times are rapidly changing, I recall many instances as a young lawyer where it was clear that I was not being taken seriously because of my gender and likely, my ethnicity. Fortunately, I believe in perseverance and positivity. I’d rather figure out how to work hard to persuade someone of my capability.

What qualities do you think makes a strong leader, and how do you embody these qualities?

In my job, it is important to listen intently, and to make decisions thoughtfully. It is also important to ensure that everyone is heard. As judges, we are role models. We need to ensure that we consider all arguments.

Quoteable

“I am proud of the mentorships we established, which helped community members become lawyers. There is still work to be done in mentoring, in particular with navigating law school and the bar exam.”