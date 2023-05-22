Marin County jurisdictions might alter inclusionary zoning housing policies

Marin County and six of its cities and towns are considering relaxing certain zoning requirements in the hopes of increasing the housing stock.

Inclusionary zoning, which requires developers to set aside a percentage of market-rate residences as deed-restricted affordable housing or else pay a fee, was part of a set of studies examined by county supervisors.

Marin County requires developers who are building two or more market-rate homes to make 20% affordable to households earning 50% or 60% of the area median income, or AMI. The lower percentage applies to rental developments, while the higher percentage covers for-sale projects.

In 2022, a four-person Marin household with a 50% AMI was earning $55,920.

The county linked up with Corte Madera, Fairfax, Larkspur, San Anselmo, Sausalito and San Rafael to hire two consulting firms to conduct a study to determine what their inclusionary zoning requirements should be if they want to maximize housing creation. All but two — San Anselmo and Fairfax — have inclusionary zoning requirements.

The consultants, Strategic Economics and Vernazza Wolfe Associates, also conducted a study to determine how much these jurisdictions should be charging commercial developers to offset the demand for affordable housing that their projects create.

The charge is commonly referred to as a "commercial linkage fee." According to county planning staff, many commercial developments employ workers at wages that are insufficient to afford local housing costs. Three of the seven jurisdictions — Marin County, San Rafael and Corte Madera — have commercial linkage fees.

The intent is for all seven jurisdictions to adopt inclusionary zoning and commercial linkage fees that are either identical or very similar.

"We've created a framework for policy adoption that is consistent for all of the jurisdictions," Molly Kron, a senior planner, told county supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisor Dennis Rodoni said it was confusing to review the studies without seeing a draft of the new ordinance. Kron said that state law requires the supervisors to approve the studies before adopting a new ordinance.

The percentage of affordable residents required by the five jurisdictions with inclusionary zoning ranges from 10% to 25%.

Kron told supervisors, "The general consensus of all the jurisdictions is their desire to have a 20% inclusionary requirement across the board."

Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters said that several years ago, when Mill Valley set its inclusionary zoning requirement at 20%, developers warned the city that the percentage was too high to make much housing creation financially feasible.

Whether 20% is too high, Kron said, depends on what level the attendant income levels are set.

"The policies that will be coming to you will provide a wider range of median incomes to address the concerns of developers," Kron said.

One of the recommendations is that the county's "rental inclusionary policy be adjusted to include 65% AMI and 90% AMI households for an average target AMI between 65% and 70%." For for-sale projects, the consultants are recommending an average target AMI of 75% to 80%.

In 2022, 65% AMI for a four-person household in Marin was $121,160, while 80% AMI for a four-person household in the county was $149,120.

Marin's adoption of an inclusionary requirement in 1980 has resulted in the creation of 90 for-sale residences and 37 rental residences.

Over the last five years, the jurisdictions' inclusionary requirements resulted in the creation of 41 affordable rental residences and 17 affordable for-sale homes. All but four of the 58 dwellings were built in San Rafael, which has already adopted higher AMI levels.

Kron said the key benefit of the policies that will derive from the studies is helping Marin and the municipalities meet the mandate to affirmatively further fair housing.

"It will decrease economic and racial segregation," Kron said, "and create the opportunity for folks to move out of high-poverty areas into high-resource areas with greater access to schools, jobs and transportation."

Kron added, however, that while inclusionary zoning is a tool to create more affordable homes that are integrated into the community, "it should not be our strategy for housing our people with the lowest incomes."