RH reported net income for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 28, of $107 million, or $4.21 a share, down 27.2% from $147 million, or $4.91 a share, a year earlier.

Pro forma quarterly earnings, djusted for asset impairments, compensation and payroll taxes on option exercises, were $2.88 a share, compared with $5.66 a year before.

Quarterly net revenue was $772 million, down 14.4% from $903 million a year earlier.

Fiscal 2022 net revenue was $3.59 billion, down 4.5% from $3.76 billion in fiscal 2021.

RH forecast fiscal 2023 sales of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion. Financial data research firm FactSet Research Systems expected for $3.44 billion, MarketWatch reported.

For the first quarter, RH forecast sales of $720 million to $735 million. Wall Street was expecting $827 million, MarketWatch said.

The financial markets news service reported of RH’s release of results that Wedbush analyst Seth Basham expected the company to face “continued pressure,” and that it wasn’t immune to the price-chopping elsewhere. Basham said that rivals Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Arhaus Inc. have recently noted a slackening trend in demand.

“We see more downside risk to RH compared to these companies as RH’s customer base skews toward higher-earning households that are seeing demand pressures from higher interest rates, a weakening luxury housing market, ongoing banking concerns and a volatile stock market,” Basham said, according to the news service.

Wedbush reportedly looked into RH’s prices for some products and found that they had fallen by a median 3% from November and 5% from March 2022.

“We believe price reductions and still-high clearance/outlet activity indicates that RH is feeling pressure from a more promotional industry,” Basham said.

