Marin County marketing firm Tobin & Associates relocates to Sonoma County

Former Marin-based communications and marketing firm Tobin & Associates has relocated to Sonoma, leaving its Marin County headquarters of nearly 17 years.

“I have been fortunate during my consulting career to have developed long-term relationships with clients,” said founder and principal Gary Tobin. “I have worked for one since 2007 and another relationship spans three companies over 15 years.”

Tobin’s diverse background includes serving as a reporter with The San Francisco Chronicle, as well as working in the wine business, and developing and implementing advertising programs for clients.

Before settling in Marin County, the company operated from offices in New York and Seattle during its founding in 1995.