Marin County medical exoskeleton maker Ekso Bionics reports $15M 2022 loss

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Rafael-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.1 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.9 million.

“With the successful acquisition of the Indego product line, FDA clearance of EksoNR for rehabilitation use in patients with Multiple Sclerosis and continued progress towards becoming standard of care for patient rehabilitation, 2022 was a transformative year for Ekso Bionics,” said Scott Davis, CEO, in the announcement. “We are pleased that the integration of the HMC acquisition is progressing smoothly, enabling us to now reach more patients across the continuum of care, including the home. Supported by our expanded product portfolio and continued strong EksoNR demand, we believe we are well-positioned to execute on our core growth drivers in 2023 and beyond.”