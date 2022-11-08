Marin County movie theater closes, and housing might replace it

Marin County has lost another movie theater in Century Larkspur Landing, but city officials are eying the property as a potential residential redevelopment opportunity.

Cinemark, the Texas-based parent company of the theater chain, confirmed this week that the four-screen venue at 500 Larkspur Landing Circle permanently closed at the end of its lease term in September. In an email, a company spokesperson said the closure is the "normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review" of its theaters.

The property is owned by Syufy Enterprises, a San Rafael company that also owns the Peacock Gap Golf Course, Tomatina restaurants, the VillaSport health club chain and other businesses.

A company representative could not be reached for comment.

It's unclear what the future holds for the property, but the 1.57-acre site is being sized up for housing. The property has been included in the city's draft housing element sites inventory, a list of parcels that officials have identified as suitable for potential residential development, said Elise Semonian, the city's community development director.

The city has to accommodate 979 new residences in the 2023-2031 state mandated housing cycle, an increase of 642% over the 2015-2023 mandate, Semonian said. The draft sites inventory will be included in the draft housing element update that is expected to be released for public review later this month, Semonian said. The final housing element is due to be approved by the end of January.

The theater property is near the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit stop, the Golden Gate Ferry terminal, bus stops, an extensive bicycle and pedestrian network and the Marin Country Mart shopping center. The Larkspur Landing area in general is ideal for new housing development because of its proximity to transit, which promotes a car-free lifestyle, Semonian said.

According to city documents, the theater site could accommodate up to 54 new residences and upwards of 250 new homes if neighboring properties at 700, 900 and 1100 Larkspur Landing Circle, which share a parking lot with the theater, are also redeveloped.

State and regional directives have also led city planners to look to Larkspur Landing for redevelopment opportunities, Semonian said.

State legislation has prohibited cities from imposing parking requirements within a half-mile of public transit, although developers can still chose to include parking, Semonian said.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission has adopted a "transient-oriented communities policy" that cities have to follow in order to receive transportation funding. That policy includes a minimum density of 25 residences per acre in the Larkspur Landing area. Existing zoning allows for 21 homes per acre, Semonian said.

"Planning for housing in Larkspur Landing aligns with the city, state and regional goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through land use planning," Semonian said.

Other properties in the area that are included in the draft housing inventory are Marin Country Mart and the 10.7-acre former wastewater treatment plant site at 2000 Larkspur Landing Circle.

Jim Rosenfield, owner of Marin Country Mart, declined to comment on the theater closing. However, he said that when contacted by the city, he agreed that his property could be counted on the draft inventory list.

"We have no plans to develop housing, but that's not to say that we would rule it out if it made sense, if there was a plan that was viable," Rosenfield said.

The closure of the Larkpsur theater comes two years after Corte Madera's single-screen theater, also a Cinemark venue, closed on Tamal Vista Boulevard. That site is also being considered for housing in the Corte Madera housing element.

The Cinemark closures are changing the theater landscape in Marin, local nonprofit cinema operators said.

"Total sadness," said Ellie Mednick, executive director of the Lark Theater, the art deco single-screen venue on Magnolia Avenue.

Mednick said she heard about the closure online after the fact.

"For us in the movie business, the more theaters the better — we don't consider them competition," she said.

Ken Broad, board president of the California Film Institute in San Rafael, said the closure "was only a matter of time" because of streaming services like Netflix.

"With the closure of the Corte Madera theater, that's 2,000 seats and five screens gone," Broad said.

Larkspur Vice Mayor Gabe Paulson called the closure "a loss for the community."

However, Paulson said the transportation, bike and pedestrian network in Larkspur Landing is inviting for developers.

"I don't know if there is another place in Marin that's got that node," Paulson said. "It really makes sense for housing there."