Marin County newcomer eyes expansion beyond bionic medical therapy

Originally launched to transform warfighters into the super soldiers of tomorrow, the nearly two-decade-old robotics company with a relatively new executive team and a new Marin County headquarters address aims to make its name in patient rehabilitation and injury reduction for industrial and construction workers.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. in August relocated from the East Bay to 18,000 square feet on two floors of 101 Glacier Point Road in San Rafael. The company gets its name from its specially designed robotic exoskeletons that are attached to a person’s body to strengthen and guide movement of arms and legs.

The powered systems are intended to help patients learn motor skills such as walking after traumatic injury or illnesses like spinal fracture or stroke. Newer products are aimed at reducing employee fatigue and repetitive stress injury.

“Making the move from Richmond to San Rafael was about rightsizing,” said Scott Davis, president and chief operating officer.

Its 10-year lease in nearly 50,000 square feet of the former Ford auto plant in Richmond was expiring, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s remote-working environment gave the company a chance to readjust for what it does best — research and development, marketing, and customer service, Davis said.

Currently, Ekso Bionics makes about 80% of its units in California, but in the past 12 months it has been transitioning to use of contract manufacturers in the Midwest, and the shift in that direction is expected to be complete in the next year. Marin will be the hub for rapid prototyping and servicing of the unit.

Of the company’s 60 employees, 25 worked in the Richmond headquarters, 22 are national and international sales from offices in Germany and Singapore, and the rest work remotely from around the Bay Area. Being based in Marin helps the company retain engineering talent who live the East Bay and Peninsula, for which any needed trip to the head office, Davis said.

In the past 12 months, Ekso Bionics has been undergoing a shift in priorities and leadership, said Steven Sherman, chairman and CEO. The board brought in two veterans in corporate scale-ups, start-ups and roll-ups: Sherman, a San Francisco resident, and Chief Financial Officer Jerome Wong, a longtime Marin resident. Davis makes frequent trips to the Bay Area from his home in New Hampshire.

“We’re going down the continuum of care beyond patient rehabilitation,” Davis said. “In doing that, we need to take care of the business and pay attention to what the stakeholders need in growth.”

Primary customers for the company’s EksoNR unit are inpatient rehabilitation facilities, some that are part of medical networks with dozens of locations. The systems cost $150,000 each, bundled with another $50,000 in training and support services.

Traditional physical therapy for someone recovering from stroke involves at times two therapists working with the patient on foot and leg movement to remap the neural pathways of the brain to relearn how to walk. The robotic system allows the therapists to support the patient physically while teaching weight-shifting between legs.

“In traditional therapy, the patient may get 15 to 20 steps per session before they become exhausted, but in an Ekso (unit) they can get hundreds of steps for the first session,” Davis said. “For those with spinal injuries, this is used for wellness, in getting them up and stretching.”

In recent months, the company has shifted to outpatient rehabilitation. The Food & Drug Administration certified the EksoNR for use in multiple sclerosis treatments.

It booked sales of 17 EksoNR units in its second fiscal quarter, ended June 30, according to its quarterly report. That was the company’s largest multiunit sale in its history, Sherman said in the announcement.

Ekso Bionics is a “microcap” public company, traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “EKSO.” It reported quarterly revenue of $3.5 million, up 57% from a year earlier, and half-year receipts of $6 million, up 46%. It took at quarterly net loss of $3 million, up from $1.3 million a year before, and half-year net loss of $7.6 million, up from $4.9 million.

The company is one of a dozen major wearable robotics exoskeleton makers globally, according to Fortune Business Insights. The market research firm estimates sales of the technology around the world will grow from $952.5 million this year to about $12 billion in 2029, a compound growth rate of almost 44%.