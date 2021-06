Marin County nonprofit DrawBridge names top executive

DrawBridge, a San Rafael nonprofit serving underserved and homeless youths, has named Tracy Bays-Boothe as its executive director.

Bays-Boothe, who lives in Berkeley, has been a nonprofit leader for more than 20 years. She was recently associate director at the Museum of Craft and Design in San Francisco and before that was the executive director at the Greater Denton Arts Council in Texas.