Marin County nonprofit ForWords names new executive director

ForWords, a San Rafael-based nonprofit serving immigrant communities in Marin County, has appointed Melissa Sherman to take over for its founder and 15-year executive director.

Founder Gail Siegel has stayed on as vice president for academic affairs, the group stated. The change took place in December.

Santa Rosa-based Sherman has managed community-based programs for the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The group stated she founded Beyond Bullies, a bullying prevention program adopted by school districts throughout California. She has designed and facilitated parental and organizational workshops improving awareness of social isolation, mental health, cyberbullying and relational aggression.

ForWords serves San Rafael and Terra Linda high schools, Davidson and Venetia Valley Middle School, and it operates its own Saturday and summer programs at Montecito Plaza.