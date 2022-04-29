Marin County nonprofit Vivalon adds 2 board members

Wynn Canlas Canio and Doug Mowbray have been appointed to the board of directors of a San Rafael nonprofit that provides services to seniors and those with disabilities.

They join the board of Vivalon, formerly known as Whistlestop.

Canio is a geriatrician and psychiatrist, currently serving as chief of geriatric medicine at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael and regional dementia care clinical lead for Kaiser Permanente Northern California. She started her career at Kaiser in 2012, when she joined its Santa Rosa team as chief of geriatric medicine.

In 2019, she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the State Alzheimer's Prevention and Preparedness Task Force. Additionally, Canio recently joined the California Health and Human Services Agency Alzheimer's Advisory Committee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) BOLD Center on Early Detection of Dementia Advisory Council. Canio served as chair for the COVID-19 Pandemic Sonoma County RCFE/SNF Workgroup meetings during the height of the pandemic. She is also currently on the board of directors of the Sonoma County Senior Advocacy Services.

Mowbray is a Marin County native who Vivalon stated grew two companies from startup to exit, one in consumer packaged goods, and the other in digital media. He led MoGo Interactive, an independent digital marketing firm focusing on college athletics, theater and performing arts, higher education, and financial services, as CEO. Under Mowbray’s leadership, MoGo Interactive was acquired by Learfield in December 2016.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from San Diego State University

“Wynn and Doug bring an abundance of knowledge and expertise to Vivalon and we’re thrilled with their decision to join the board of directors,” stated Anne Grey, Vivalon CEO. “Wynn’s extraordinary background in geriatric medicine and important advocacy work, and Doug’s impressive entrepreneurial background and leadership skills will be invaluable assets to our board of directors, especially during such an exciting time of growth for Vivalon.”