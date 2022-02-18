Marin County nonprofit Vivalon chooses new director for healthy aging services

Stephanie McNally has been promoted to the post of director of healthy aging services for a Marin County nonprofit that provides services for older adults and people with disabilities.

Vivalon, formerly known as Whistlestop, said McNally will be responsible “for the development of programs and services that support the health and well-being of Marin County’s older adult community.”

Before joining the 67-year-old organization she held several roles at Canal Alliance, also based in Marin County, most recently as director of advocacy and policy. She also was an independent nonprofit consultant, director of implementation services and director of global services operations at Clarabridge, and engagement manager at Market Metrix.

McNally holds a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the Vivalon family and look forward to her work in helping advance Vivalon’s healthy aging programs and services,” said Anne Grey, Vivalon CEO. “Her proven dedication, previous experience in the nonprofit sector, and her understanding of issues affecting our community made her a clear choice to take on this important role.”