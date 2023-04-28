Marin County nonprofit Vivalon hires new chief development and marketing officer

Vivalon, a San Rafael nonprofit focused on advancing independence, health, and quality of life for elderly adults and people with disabilities, appoints Kristie McCall as the new chief development and marketing officer.

“With her data-driven approach and ability to identify and implement effective growth strategies for development and marketing functions, we are confident Kristie was the right choice to help us reach our goals,” said Anne Grey, Vivalon CEO.

“I am excited to lead the marketing and development team and help drive awareness, engagement, and support for the important work we do,” McCall said.

As chief development and marketing officer, McCall will lead all fundraising, development, marketing, and communications for the company.