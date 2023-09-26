Marin County now offers ‘instant’ bath, kitchen building permits

The county of Marin now offers “instant” online permitting for minor non-structural bathroom and kitchen remodeling projects in the unincorporated areas.

The change expands the county’s existing online system (marinbuildingpermits.org) for property owners or their contractors to apply for and track permits for minor single-family-home improvements such as new roofs, window replacements, new siding, rooftop solar arrays, energy storage systems and limited maintenance.

Such online applications account for about 80% of annual permit filings at the county Community Development Agency’s Building and Safety Division, according to the Tuesday announcement. The online system was first launched in 2016.

“We anticipate that percentage will increase since we added this self-serve instant option for minor non-structural kitchen and bathroom remodels,” agency Deputy Director Bill Kelley said in the news release. “That is a popular home improvement for Marin property owners, and I imagine it will be well-received. It should be a nice time-saver.”

To qualify for the click-to-issue permits, the kitchen and bathroom project must be of 400 square feet or smaller, the county said. And all of a home’s remodeling projects within a 36-month span must be 40% or less of the total floor area of the dwelling. The system helps applicants calculate those figures.

The agency’s permit center and customer service counter are open for dropping off or picking up applications and permits for larger construction projects. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The center phone number is 415-473-6550.