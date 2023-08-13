Marin County officials say Safeway shoppers were overcharged on some items dating back to 2022

With some grocers still out of compliance, inspectors from Marin County Weights and Measures have found pricing discrepancies in some area Safeway stores.

The discrepancies date back to early 2022, with both the Corte Madera and San Anselmo stores failing to pass re-inspections in June. The Business Journal submitted a public records request to find out what the re-inspection dates were. Corte Madera’s last inspection was June 15, and San Anselmo’s was two weeks later.

The Pleasanton-based chain’s Marin County stores were overcharging customers on such items as cheese, rung up at 50 cents higher; and avocados supposed to sell four for $5, priced at $12 instead, county officials said.

Discrepancies also were discovered in the housewares aisle with laundry detergent rung up as more than what county inspectors said was “the correct price.”

In response, Safeway said it’s committed to ensuring its customers pay the “lowest applicable advertised price on a product,” spokeswoman Wendy Gutshall said.

“Any customers who may have been inadvertently charged a higher price are eligible to receive a gift card or the item for free as outlined under Safeway’s price accuracy guarantee policy which can be found posted in Safeway stores,” she said.

California law defines the correct price as the “lowest price,” Marin County Weights and Measures Assistant Director Scott Wise said. The department runs out of the county Agriculture Commissioner’s office and conducts routine inspections each year to check on accurate pricing.

The state fined the grocery store chain $1.7 million in 2008 on behalf of county district attorneys over pricing discrepancies.

Before the state becomes involved with multiple infractions, counties may fine a store up to $1,000 for three offenses.

Along with annual inspections, the Marin County Weights and Measures department publishes a consumer report each year. In this North Bay county, Wise said his agency found that retailers were 78% accurate pre-COVID After the pandemic subsided, that figure dropped to 58% across all sectors.

County Weights and Measures requires 98% accuracy.

“With most things, it’s hard to be perfect,” Wise said.

Either way, Wise urged all shoppers to check their receipts, preferably before leaving the store — which is another imperfection for many shoppers.

When asked if inflation plays a role in the failure of shoppers noticing discrepancies, Wise offered another reason for the errors and missed opportunities.

“Typically, people are busy. Few of us actually stop and check our receipts, and some do when they get home,” he said.

Safeway price-accuracy guarantee The policy, posted in stores, is as follows: If we overcharge you for any item and the lowest applicable advertised price is $5 or less, we will give you the item for free. If we overcharge you for any item and the lowest applicable advertised price is over $5, we will give you a $5 gift card and charge the correct price. If we overcharge you for more than one of the same item, the free item or gift card is limited to one of those items. If we overcharge you for two or more different items, the free item or gift card policy applies to the highest priced item. Source: Safeway

