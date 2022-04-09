Marin County pet products maker Worldwise adds to string of acquisitions under new ownership

Worldwise Inc., known for its SmartyKat line of feline cardboard scratchers and catnip, acquired its third pet products maker in the six months since the Marin County company itself got a new owner.

The latest adoption, announced Thursday, was Pet Factory, a Chicago-area manufacturer and distributor of American-made pet chews, treats, toys and accessories. Founded in 1989, its core brands of collagen and beefhide chews and dog treats are CareChewz, Twistedz, Real Chewz and Combo Wrap Chewz.

That followed after the January news that FurHaven and Kitty Sift were purchased. Bellingham, Washington-based FurHaven is a North American e-commerce platform for pet accessories such as bedding, home and travel supplies, and apparel. Kitty Sift is an Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based North American producer of eco-sustainable cat litter and accessories, such as no-scoop disposable boxes.

These acquisitions came after Worldwise was purchased last fall by A&M Capital Partners, a middle-market investment affiliate of Alvarez & Marsal Capital with about $2.5 billion in assets under management. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

Remaining at the helm of Worldwise is Kevin Fick, who came to the company in 2012 as CEO.

Worldwise has passed through other owners since its beginnings in 1990. The most recent previous transition was to Mistral Equity Partners in 2011. Mistral secured $31 million in capital for Worldwise in 2015. That was the same year Worldwise absorbed Quaker Pet Group, expanding Worldwise from its feline-focused founding further into dogs with the brands Sherpa, goDog and Hear Doggy!

