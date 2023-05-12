Marin County planning commissioners recommend county fight state ADU requirement

The Marin County Planning Commission voted this week to recommend county supervisors push back on a state edict that would allow single-family homeowners to create two accessory dwelling units — twice the number currently permitted by the county.

Michael McLaughlin, an accessory dwelling policy specialist in the state Department of Housing and Community Development's enforcement unit, notified Marin's Community Development Agency in February that the county is misrepresenting the minimum accessory dwelling units allowed in the state.

On Monday, the Planning Commission discussed the state's letter and planning staff's recommendation that the county rewrite its development code as directed by the state. The commission rejected the suggestion, voting 5-0 to recommend that county supervisors challenge the directive.

Marin County currently allows only one ADU and one junior accessory dwelling unit on lots restricted to single-family residential development.

McLaughlin wrote in an email to the county that a local agency shall ministerially approve an application for a building permit within a residential or mixed-use zone to create "any" of the following: an ADU and junior accessory dwelling unit (JADU) within a single-family dwelling or accessory structure; and one additional detached, new construction ADU. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Under this interpretation, state laws mandating the allowance of ADUs could be combined with Senate Bill 9 to make possible up to eight residences on a single family lot.

The law, which took effect last year, gives the owners of lots in areas zoned for single-family residences the ministerial right to build two primary residences, an accessory dwelling unit and a junior unit on a single lot. The law also permits lot splits, in which case a maximum of four residences are allowed. Accessory dwelling units and junior units count.

Commissioner Rebecca Lind said that the state's interpretation of the law hinges on using the word "any" to mean "all."

"Under no definition does any ever mean all," Lind said. "It is used to describe choices among lists of things; and it is used in multiple ways, but it never means all. I think it is administrative overreach. I don't think the law says that."

Contacted before the meeting, Commissioner Andrea Montalbano said she called the state to confirm that the letter wasn't a mistake.

"I was so upset when I heard this," Montalbano said. "Nobody thought this. It's absolutely shocking."

The commission asked Deputy County Counsel Brandon Halter for his legal opinion on the issue. Halter said he was limited in what he could say since he might later be charged with defending whatever position the county takes in court.

"What I would say is I think HCD's interpretation of this provision as "any" meaning "all" is aggressive," Halter said. "I have not seen that before."

Commissioner Don Dickenson asked planning staff to clarify the relationship between state law governing ADUs and SB 9.

"I've had several people ask me that now," Dickenson said. "I haven't been able to answer the question."

Marin County Planning Manager Jeremy Tejirian confirmed that by combining the state's interpretation of the ADU law and SB 9, a single family lot could be split and a total of eight residences built on the resulting two lots.

Tejirian, however, said the county currently isn't receiving such applications.

"Is it impossible it will ever happen? I can't say that," Tejirian said. "But it is easy to exaggerate the impacts of these requirements."

The county's new housing element — its plan to facilitate Marin's share of housing needed over the next eight years —projects that the county will approve 280 accessory units between 2023 and 2031. That estimate is based on the fact that the county issued an average of 35 ADU building permits from 2019 to 2021.

Dickenson said, "My approach with all these state mandates, SB 35, SB 9, and the ADU requirements is that we should move cautiously. I actually think the original intent was for one ADU and one JADU. Somehow it has gotten all mixed up here. Under the worst circumstances, this could have big implications."

When the commission discussed the proposed development code changes on April 10, Sharon Rushton, president of Sustainable TamAlmonte, urged the commission to recommend that supervisors reconsider ADU regulations related to fire safety.

"Perilous accessory dwelling unit regulations are a matter of life and death," Rushton told the commission. "We ask you to recommend the same protections against dangerous accessory dwelling units that you courageously recommended on Dec. 14, 2022, but were unfortunately overturned by the Board of Supervisors."

In December 2020, the commission recommended that supervisors prohibit accessory units in wildland-urban interface and very high fire hazard severity zones with one exception. The commission proposed allowing "category 1" units, which must be 800 square feet or smaller, if the property had direct vehicle access to a "street network with a continuous minimum paved width of at least 20 feet from the property to an arterial street or highway."

County supervisors, however, deemed that recommendation too restrictive and eliminated the evacuation access requirement for category 1 ADUs. The supervisors also eliminated the access requirement for all other categories of ADUs located in the wildland-urban interface, unless they were also in a high fire hazard severity zone.

According to HCD, however, state law prohibits jurisdictions from regulating category 1 ADUs so any requirement for evacuation access would not be permitted.

At the planning commission's request on Monday, Halter reported on whether other jurisdictions are regulating ADUs in high fire hazard severity zones.

Halter said the cities of Los Angeles, Larkspur and Corte Madera all restrict ADUs in high fire hazard zones and have so far suffered no ramifications that he could detect.

Halter said the city of Rancho Palos Verdes removed restrictions on ADUs in fire hazard zones after receiving a letter from the state in August 2022. He said HCD, however, granted the city of Portola Valley permission to continue restricting ADUs in fire hazard zones.

Halter said Portola Valley provided expert analysis and robust scientific evidence to support the need for the restrictions. He said the Portola Valley restricts all types of residential development in these areas.