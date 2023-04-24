Marin County promotes to fill planning director role

The Marin County Community Development Agency has a new leader at the helm.

Sarah Jones was confirmed by the Board of Supervisors as director on April 18. The agency, which has 90 employees and an annual budget of $21 million, oversees planning, building and safety, housing, federal grants, code enforcement, environmental health, environmental review and sustainability.

Jones' starting annual salary will be $227,926, excluding benefits.

"We are very fortunate to have someone with Sarah's skills and experience to lead CDA," said Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters, the board president. "She will play a key role in addressing some of our top community priorities such as creating affordable housing and adapting to sea level rise."

First hired as the agency's assistant director in November 2021, Jones underwent a trial by fire a year later when the agency's former director, Tom Lai, suffered a stroke with a deadline looming for the county to comply with a controversial state housing mandate.

The mandate required the county to approve a new housing element for its countywide plan to accommodate 3,569 more dwellings over the next eight years. The edict required the county to identify specific sites where the housing could be built.

"It was a stressful time to be sure," Jones said. But she added, "I didn't feel like, oh, this is more than I can handle. I came in with a lot of experience as a manager and a leader being in that very controversial, complicated space with the work."

Before joining the county, Jones was the planning director for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Her work for that agency included the creation of a car-free route along JFK Drive, Middle Drive and MLK Drive, which generated its own controversy.

Prior to that, Jones was the environmental review officer for projects in San Francisco, responsible for all review and determinations under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Jones's prior experience allowed her to remain composed during lengthy public hearings on Marin County's housing element. The hearings at times featured heated criticism from the public, planning commissioners and supervisors.

"I spent 11 years in San Francisco doing just CEQA, which is a process that is entirely about doing a ton of work and then having people rip it all up," Jones said. "So I got used to it."

Jones, 53, grew up in Manhattan. Her father is an endocrinologist and her mother has worked in nonprofit fundraising. Jones earned her bachelor's degree in urban studies at Stanford University before getting a master's degree in city planning at the University of California, Berkeley.

She fondly recalls her interest in urban planning being piqued by a fifth-grade science class field trip. She and her classmates were taken to different places in New York City that were compared to parts of the human body. The city's meat market represented the digestive system, and the sanitation department's dump stood in for the excretory system.

Jones met her husband, a venture capital investor, through friends after graduating from Stanford. They have two children, a daughter and a younger son, who are both in their 20s and attending college.

Their son, Sam, was born with Treacher Collins syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the way the face develops. The condition caused underdevelopment of his jaw, cheekbones and outer and middle ears. As a result, he Sam required a tracheostomy and a feeding tube when he was young.

During that time, Jones needed to care for him full time and took a five-year hiatus from her career. Following many reconstructive surgeries, her son is doing well and will live a normal life.

"I learned a lot from being his mother and raising him," Jones said.

She said one of the biggest lessons is that solving problems requires lots of incremental changes.

"That's huge in this work," Jones said. "We're not going to fix our housing issues with just one type of solution."

While Jones realizes that entrenched urban issues such as the critical shortage of affordable housing in Marin can't be fixed in one fell swoop, she isn't content with the status quo.

A big reason for her leaving a top position in a major city for a smaller community was her frustration with the pace of change there. Jones likes to live in the community in which she works, so in September she and her husband moved from their home in San Francisco, where they had lived for 19 years, to San Rafael's West End neighborhood.

"I really felt like there wasn't space for someone like me in the administrative leadership there," Jones said. "I have a different view of the role of government than the leadership of San Francisco."

"Government can and should be solving problems," Jones said. "Things are very politically driven in San Francisco. A lot of decision making is really around the specific political dynamic there. That is not why I'm in this work."