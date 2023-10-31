Marin County real estate lender Redwood Trust reports $31 million Q3 loss

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) on Monday reported a loss of $31 million in the third quarter.

The Mill Valley-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The lender said it locked $1.6 billion in jumbo residential loans in the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, up from $567 million in the second quarter. Locking is a lending term for setting an interest rate for financing for a specified time pending the closing of the mortgage transaction.

The company purchased $815 million of jumbo loans, up from $184 million in the second quarter. Half that purchase volume last quarter came from banks, up from 10% in the second quarter.

The third-quarter results did not meet Wall Street expectations, according to Automated Insights analysis of Zacks Investment Research, Associated Press reported. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $177 million last quarter. Its adjusted revenue was $20 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.4 million.

"The mortgage market is in a state of significant transition on the heels of an evolving bank regulatory backdrop," said Christopher Abate, CEO in the news release on the financial results. "In the third quarter, we saw continued progress in our Residential Mortgage Banking business, where we've driven volume higher through onboarding new sellers and deepening our overall wallet share. Importantly, despite choppy markets, we were successful during the quarter efficiently securitizing and selling our production across both of our operating businesses. As we look ahead, we expect to formalize other partnerships complementary to our traditional distribution channels, driven by significant interest in our asset creation and sourcing abilities."