Marin County restaurant, hotel management firm names Kimberly Ali to lead business development

Kimberly Ali is the new vice president of business development for Marin Management Inc. , a hotel and restaurant management company headquartered in Sausalito.

The Marin County company, owned by Hogan Hospitality, stated she’ll oversee expansion of the company’s properties. Recently the company added three new hotel management contracts, bringing the total number of branded and independent hotels to 24 across California, Oregon, Arizona and Colorado.

Ali comes to Marin Management from Empire USA LLC, where she served as asset manager of hospitality for the company’s hotel division.

She is a member of the Asian-American Hotel Owners Association and the California Hotel & Lodging Association.

“Kimberly will be a tremendous asset in strategically growing our portfolio of properties,” said Gary Hogan, CEO of Hogan Hospitality. “We’re anticipating that the next few years will be a time of transition for many hotels as hospitality comes to terms with post-COVID realities. We’re excited to have Kimberly with us at this pivotal time.”