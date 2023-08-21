Marin County retailers frustrated by brazen thefts, weak defenses

It's a common scenario, Kelly Smith said.

A person walks into United Markets in San Rafael, grabs a few bottles of wine off the shelf, stuffs them in a bag and tries to leave. An employee intercepts the thief. The shoplifter looks at the employee, says "stop me if you can," and walks out the front door.

The incident is one of many Smith, president of the Marin grocery chain, deals with as brazen shoplifting has become a daily occurrence. Across the Bay Area, retailers say they are struggling with rampant theft as laws, regulations and other obstacles complicate enforcement, leaving business owners frustrated.

Experts credit several circumstances for today's shoplifting problem: an uptick in organized retail theft, social media posts that facilitate organized ransacking, increased homelessness, widespread drug addiction and a societal move away from incarceration for less-serious crimes.

San Rafael police Sgt. Justin Graham said the current laws allow thieves to get comfortable with stealing — and even target the same stores repeatedly.

Proposition 47, passed in 2014, reduced most theft and drug offenses to misdemeanors. For theft to be charged as a felony, the value of the item must be at least $950. Additionally, most stores have policies that prevent employees from chasing theft suspects for their safety and to reduce liability.

A 2018 study by the Public Policy Institute of California found that Proposition 47 might have contributed to a 9% rise in theft, mostly from vehicles, and that it probably "reduced both arrests by law enforcement and convictions resulting from prosecutions by district attorneys."

"The work we do here is, unfortunately, more reactive than proactive," Graham said. "It's a challenging moment for sure."

In San Rafael, police received 114 calls related to shoplifting in the 2020-21 fiscal year. In the 2021-22 fiscal year, there were 127. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the number increased to 224, according to police.

When San Rafael officers receive a call about retail theft, they investigate to see if a crime was committed by reviewing security camera footage, determining the value of the items stolen and gathering statements from witnesses. If police identify a suspect, the alleged thief typically receives a citation, Graham said.

When stores are not willing to sign a citizen's arrest form, it presents a challenge because of a legal requirement that bars officers from making an arrest for a misdemeanor crime that occurred outside their presence, Mill Valley police Lt. Shaun McCracken said. The law also requires victims to identify the suspect and request a citizen's arrest for the violation, he said.

"Beyond the hours our staff puts into these cases, it also has the potential to lead those committing these crimes to believe that their behavior is acceptable and can lead to the perpetuation of these incidents," he said in an email.

In Novato, where, like San Rafael, most retail theft calls come from larger chains such as CVS and Target, officers responded to 87 reports of petty theft in 2021, police Sgt. Alan Bates said. In 2022, the number rose to 165, he said.

Video surveillance footage, which might seem like compelling evidence, can be challenging because it can be of low quality or the software can be difficult to work with, Bates said.

At United Market in San Rafael, Smith said has tried various strategies to curb the problem. She said everything from food and alcohol to beauty products and laundry detergent are targets. Beyond asking the thief to leave, which often results in the shoplifter bolting past employees with the merchandise, she said she feels like her hands are tied.

"I'm being attacked every single day and there's nothing I can do," she said.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, merchants describe a similar scene.

At Dale Hardware in Fremont, Kyle Smith, whose grandfather founded the shop in 1955, said he has seen thieves slip tools into their pockets or push shopping carts full of merchandise right out the front door.

Last year, shoplifting cost the store $700,000, he said. His grandfather would "roll in his grave" if he knew the financial toll that shoplifting was taking on the business, he said.

"You'll go, 'Sir, sir, sir!' and they don't even turn around," he said. "Or they'll give you a look, like, 'Do you want to go there?'"

At United, when Smith called the San Rafael Police Department after an incident, she said she asked what could be done. She was told the best thing was to 'be a good witness.' Even when police do respond, she said, they cannot get to the store before the person leaves.

While a timely call is important, a quick police response is not always realistic because of staffing issues, said Bates of the Novato Police Department.