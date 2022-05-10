Marin County retirement community Aldersly selects new executive director

Shannon Brown, who last worked as executive director of an Arizona retirement community firm, has been hired as executive director of San Rafael-based nonprofit Aldersly.

Officials with Aldersly stated her arrival last month was timed with the organization’s multiphase expansion plan, which includes the opening of the new Rosenborg Memory Care Center, improvement of independent-living apartments, expansion of assisted-living units, and modernization and improvement of living spaces, parking, amenities, and services, including the Kronborg Health Center

Since 2017, Brown was executive director of Sierra Winds, a Peoria, Arizona, facility run by nonprofit Life Plan Community. In that role, Brown managed the daily financial operations of the community, oversaw 240 independent-living apartments and 70 skilled-nursing beds, provided positive leadership to a team of over 190 employees, and ensured the smooth running of the community.

Prior to Sierra Winds, she served as regional operations manager for Life Care Services, responsible for 10 communities.

Brown holds a Master of Health Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Bachelor of Health Administration from the American Intercontinental University, and an Associate of Science in nursing from the University of South Dakota.

Aldersly Board President Peter Schakow stated, “It was immediately evident to the board that Shannon’s inspirational leadership style, combined with her strong business acumen and proven track record leading both assisted living and memory care expansions from groundbreaking through welcoming people home, made her the perfect fit for Aldersly.”

Aldersly was originally established by Danish immigrants in 1921 as a nonprofit retirement facility, the organization stated.