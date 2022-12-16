Marin County robotics maker Ekso Bionics makes $10 million acquisition, names new CEO

San Rafael-based Ekso Bionics, a robotics firm creating personal use exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, announced it has acquired Human Motion and Control, a business unit of Cleveland area-based Parker Hannifin Corporation, maker of motion and control technologies.

Ekso Bionics acquired all of Parker’s HMC global business assets in the U.S. and Europe for an aggregate purchase price of $10 million, the company stated. Ekso paid $5 million at closing and delivered a $5 million subordinated, unsecured zero-coupon note payable quarterly over four years, commencing Dec. 31, 2023.

In addition, the company stated Steven Sherman has resigned as the company’s CEO, and moving up into the role is Scott Davis, previously president and chief operating officer.

Davis held his previous posts since January. The company stated Sherman will continue to serve as chairman of the Board and will begin serving as executive chair of the company.

The company gets its name from its specially designed robotic exoskeletons that are attached to a person’s body to strengthen and guide movement of arms and legs.n The powered systems are intended to help patients learn motor skills such as walking after traumatic injury or illnesses like spinal fracture or stroke. Newer products are aimed at reducing employee fatigue and repetitive stress injury

Ekso’s announced said the acquisition allows the company to “access FDA-cleared lower-limb powered exoskeletons.”

The devices when used by someone allows “patients with weakness or paralysis in their lower extremities” to improve their functions. Products include Indego Personal, a light-weight exoskeleton for safe use in most home and community environments, the company added, and Indego Therapy, an adjustable exoskeleton for patients with spinal cord injury and stroke complementing Ekso’s product offering in outpatient facilities.

“Indego is one of the most advanced and broadest range of powered and intelligent devices for home use, which represents a strategic fit for Ekso,” said Davis. “This acquisition is expected to contribute immediately to our top-line results, improve operating efficiencies and establish Ekso as a leader in lower extremity robotics. Moving forward, we plan to continue exploring future growth opportunities that align with our strategy.”

In October, the Journal reported the two-decades old robotics company originally launched to transform warfighters into the super soldiers of tomorrow, had moved to its new Marin County headquarters on two floors of 101 Glacier Point Road in San Rafael.

As reported in October, currently Ekso Bionics makes about 80% of its units in California, but in the past 12 months it has been transitioning to use of contract manufacturers in the Midwest, and the shift in that direction is expected to be complete in the next year. Marin will be the hub for rapid prototyping and servicing of the unit.

Of the company’s 60 employees, 25 worked in the Richmond headquarters, 22 are national and international sales from offices in Germany and Singapore, and the rest work remotely from around the Bay Area. Being based in Marin helps the company retain engineering talent who live the East Bay and Peninsula, for which any needed trip to the head office, Davis told the Journal in October.

Ekso in November reported revenue of $9.4 million for first nine months of 2022, an increase of 30.6% from the same period a year before. Net loss for the year through Sept. 30 was $11.9 million, or $0.92 per basic and diluted share, improved from a net loss of $6.9 million, or $0.57 per basic share and $0.62 per diluted share, a year before.