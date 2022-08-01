Marin County sheriff ‘acting’ no more following election win, predecessor retirement

Jamie Scardina is the new Marin County sheriff.

He had served as acting sheriff since June 30. Scardina ran unopposed in the June election and had been scheduled to take over in January. However, then-sheriff Robert Doyle retired June 30, and Scardina took over in the acting status until the Board of Supervisors appointed him to the full role July 19, the county stated.

Scardina earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology from the University of Montana. After starting his law enforcement career as a Tiburon police officer, Scardina joined the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in 2000 and eventually was promoted from deputy to sergeant, lieutenant then captain. Scardina replaced the retired Mike Ridgway as undersheriff in 2018.

He will lead a department of 311 full time staff and oversee a $77.7 million operating budget. His annual salary will be $251,825.60.