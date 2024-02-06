Marin County skin care brand Juice Beauty gets new CEO as founder steps down

Lance Patterson is named CEO of San Rafael organic makeup and skin care company Juice Beauty.

The firm’s founder and CEO, Karen Behnke, one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Women in Business Awards winners, has stepped down after 18 years at the helm.

"As the founder of Juice Beauty, I am thrilled to welcome Lance, a seasoned CEO recognized for building exceptional companies and driving strategic growth," Behnke said in a news release.

Patterson, who said he was looking forward to leading the company through its next phase, is the former CEO of Kate Sommerville.

Behnke will remain with the company as a spokeswoman and product manager.