Marin County small-business help center answers flood of calls for pandemic assistance

When the state went into pandemic lockdown in March 2020, the head of the Marin Small Business Development Center expected the phone lines to go silent.

She was in for a big surprise.

Miriam Hope Karell, director, Marin SBDC (courtesy photo)

“In the first two weeks of shelter in place, we missed 450 calls,” said Miriam Hope Karell, director of the Marin SBDC, which is located in the Barowsky School of Business on the San Rafael campus of Dominican University of California. The Marin SBDC, and all small business development centers across the country, are part of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Marin center has been under the university’s oversight since it moved to the campus in 2017.

“We’ve never had that level of connection with people before. … I always wanted us to be more essential in Marin, but we were sort of on the sidelines,” Karell said. “And then suddenly we're in the middle of supporting everybody at county level, city level — everyone.”

Over the next year and a half, Karell and her team of advisers went on to provide more than 8,250 hours of one-on-one support to more than 1,700 clients. For perspective, the center between 2013 and 2018 provided 8,800 hours of one-on-one support, helping between 300 and 350 clients each of those five years.

That pandemic help consisted of providing assistance in a number of ways, including, but not limited to, pivoting strategies like moving brick-and-mortar shops to selling only online, helping with marketing efforts and social media outreach, and lease negotiations, said Karell, who has led the nonprofit since 2013.

But the most vital service the Marin SBDC provided was helping guide small business owners through the application process for pandemic funding, such as the SBA-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The organization also held 100 workshops on Zoom, hosting more than 2,250 attendees on a number of issues, with marketing being one of the hotter topics, according to Karell.

Throughout the March 2020 to September 2021 time period, the Marin SBDC helped business owners secure $67 million in funding and increase their sales by more than $22 million, she said.

Among the hundreds of businesses the Marin SBDC assisted, there were some that had to shift their business model in order to survive, Karell said.

“I know a kombucha business that instead of selling their kombucha in a keg, they had to individually bottle everything,” she said, explaining that because of COVID-19, people could not share from a keg. “They had to change the whole model of their business in terms of what they distributed, and learn how to bottle.”

Karell noted the company hasn’t abandoned selling by the keg altogether. Rather, it is now a small part of the business, which may change over time.

The Marin SBDC also helped a number of new and early-stage businesses secure loans, something that isn’t easy to do in normal times, she said.

As one of 16 such centers in Northern California, the Marin SBDC strives for an annual budget of $400,000, Karell said. Funding comes from multiple sources, including the SBA, some state funding through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, known as GO-Biz; and about one-third through the organization’s own fundraising efforts.

Yung-Jae Lee, dean of the Barowsky School of Business, said there are many benefits to having the Marin SBDC on campus, including that it provides business students access to work with local entrepreneurs and organizations. In turn, the organization’s staff participates in teaching the students.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.